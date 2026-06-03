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Editors' Blog

People Died for the Voting Rights Act

by
06.03.26 | 7:14 am
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: People attend a watch party at USC Center for the Political Future, as U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is shown on the screen, while President Donald Trump deliver... LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: People attend a watch party at USC Center for the Political Future, as U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is shown on the screen, while President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address during a Joint Session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on February 24, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Trump delivered his address days after the Supreme Court struck down the administration's tariff strategy and amid a U.S. military buildup in the Persian Gulf threatening Iran. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) MORE LESS

We are now well into the post-Voting Rights Act period, with ruthless attempts at racial gerrymandering unfolding across the South. The latest development came yesterday evening, when the Supreme Court deployed a twisted logic to effectively halt an Alabama election already in progress so state officials can hold it under a map that dilutes the Black vote.

Against that backdrop, we wanted to make sure you didn’t miss this TPM story, from about two weeks ago now, in which the families of civil rights activists who died in the months before and immediately after the passage of the Voting Rights Act talked to us about what the Supreme Court’s April ruling eviscerating it means to them. This kind of work is not always the splashiest political reporting, but we think it’s important. It’s the kind of thing your memberships make possible. So thank you.

As the son of Viola Liuzzo, who was shot dead by Klansmen while driving to Selma, tells us in the piece:

“My mother did not give her life. Her life was taken and it shocked the nation enough that they passed the Voting Rights Act in 1965,” he said, adding that the Supreme Court and Trump administration were “working tirelessly to go back to the ‘60s.” 

“It’s disgusting,” he said. 

John Light is TPM's executive editor, based in New York. He previously worked as a producer for Bill Moyers and WNYC and has written for The Atlantic, Slate, Reuters and Grist.
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