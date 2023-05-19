Leading Edge

Latest
By
|
May 18, 2023 10:30 p.m.
Fascist curious GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has an idea for addressing GOP challenges with young voters that is likely to catch on with other Republicans: don’t let them vote. I had missed this when he first mentioned it a week ago. But Ramaswamy proposed barring people under the age of 25 from voting unless they serve in the military or are a first responder. He might also allow it if they passed a citizenship test like the one given to new citizens.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
