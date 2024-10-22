Is the Freedom Caucus on the Ropes?

UNITED STATES - MAY 11: Clockwise from top right Reps. Scott Perry, R-Pa., Thomas Massie, R-Ky., Chip Roy, R-Texas, Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., are seen during a vote on the House floor during a vote on the Secure the Border Act in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The bill passed 219-213. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

One of the many surprising things in the floppy and shambling political career of Colorado’s Lauren Boebert is that she has always been full freak show, a full Freedom Caucus stalwart, despite being from a GOP-leaning swing district. We expect the crazies to be from lopsided Republican districts where they’re never going to face any real price for their antics. But something’s caught my eye over the last week or so. There are actually three members of the Freedom Caucus who appear to have real races on their hands at the moment.

Each race is different, both in how serious a challenge the individual rep faces and in how much evidence we have to suggest they could be in danger. So let me go through all three.