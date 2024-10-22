Latest
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 19 (FILE): Rudolph Giuliani, attorney for President Donald Trump, conducts a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
4 hours ago
Rudy Ordered To Hand Over NYC Penthouse, Beemer, Millions in Trump Legal Claims
13 hours ago
The One Place Where The Trump Campaign Wants More Mail-In Voting
1 day ago
Ex-Health Dept Lawyer Says DeSantis’ Office Directed Him To Send Letters Threatening TV Stations

Musk Encourages People To Post About Voter Fraud, Playing Into Conspiracy Theories

FOLSOM, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 17: SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk participates in a town hall-style meeting to promote early and absentee voting at Ridley High School on October 17, 2024 in Folsom, Pennsylvania. ... FOLSOM, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 17: SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk participates in a town hall-style meeting to promote early and absentee voting at Ridley High School on October 17, 2024 in Folsom, Pennsylvania. Musk has donated more than $75 million to America PAC, which he co-founded with fellow Silicon Valley venture capitalists and tech businessmen to support Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) MORE LESS
October 22, 2024 3:51 p.m.
With just two weeks to go until Election Day, billionaire Trump-backer Elon Musk is encouraging people to post about anything they suspect might be voter fraud on his social media platform X.

“Be very loud about it if you have any concerns,” Musk said at a Pittsburgh rally on Sunday, while answering an audience question about voting machines. “The brighter the light we shine on any voting issues, the less likely there is to be cheating.”

A day later, Musk’s pro-Trump political action committee, America PAC, launched a “community” on X asking for users to “share potential incidents of voter fraud or irregularities [they] see while voting in the 2024 election.”

Social media posts like the ones Musk is encouraging people to make have become one of the main sources for conspiracy theories in recent election cycles.

“Elon Musk’s amplification of voter fraud conspiracies is highly irresponsible and likely to increase distrust in our democratic infrastructure,” Nina Jankowicz, co-founder of The American Sunlight Project, told TPM. 

“I have studied, worked in, served on election observation missions in countries where voter fraud is very real; it takes generations for trust in the system to be rebuilt,” Jankowicz said. Musk, she added, is “actively attempting to undermine American democracy for years to come.”

Unmoderated posts alleging voter fraud on X and other platforms have helped fuel the false narratives and conspiracy theories that the far-right is already relying on to claim that the 2024 election is insecure — a repeat of what unfolded in 2020 as Trump and his supporters sought any avenue to contest his defeat.

“On election night, if Trump believes he’s losing, he is likely to spread massive amounts of disinformation about the existence of fraud,” David Becker, executive director of the Center of Election Innovation and Research, told CBS

“I think we can say with near certainty, Elon Musk is going to take those comments and spread them out to hundreds of millions of people to be consumed immediately, while election officials are busy counting ballots,” he said.

Last week, Musk also promoted debunked conspiracy theories about election fraud that harkened back to Trump’s 2020 big lie, suggesting that Dominion Voting Systems was part of a plot to rig the election.

“When you have mail-in ballots and no proof of citizenship, it’s almost impossible to prove cheating,” Musk said. “Statistically there are some very strange things that happen that are statistically incredibly unlikely. There’s always this question of, say, the Dominion voting machines. It is weird that, I think, they were used in Philadelphia and in Maricopa County [in Arizona] but not in a lot of other places. Doesn’t that seem like a heck of a coincidence?”

“The last thing I would do is trust a computer program,” the tech billionaire added.

In response, a Dominion spokesperson pushed back on the billionaire’s unfounded claims with a fresh dose of debunking. 

“Fact: Dominion does not serve Philadelphia County,” the Dominion spokesperson said. “Fact: Dominion’s voting systems are already based on voter verified paper ballots. Fact: Hand counts and audits of such paper ballots have repeatedly proven that Dominion machines produce accurate results. These are not matters of opinion. They are verifiable facts.”

The voting hardware company reached a $787.5 million settlement with Fox News last year in a defamation lawsuit they had filed over similar debunked claims.

Over the last year, Musk has posted several conspiracy theories related to election fraud on his feed, including one that claims Democrats are bringing immigrants to the U.S. to get more votes.

“The danger right now is that there are people that are looking to blow up any kind of glitch and use it to confirm narratives that they are trying to sell about the elections not being trustworthy,” Lawrence Norden, the senior director of the Brennan Center for Justice’s elections and government program, told Politico.

