Latest
5 hours ago
Musk Encourages People To Post About Voter Fraud, Playing Into Conspiracy Theories
13 hours ago
The One Place Where The Trump Campaign Wants More Mail-In Voting
1 day ago
Ex-Health Dept Lawyer Says DeSantis’ Office Directed Him To Send Letters Threatening TV Stations

Rudy Ordered To Hand Over NYC Penthouse, Beemer, Millions in Trump Legal Claims

Two Georgia election workers will receive the assets to help satisfy a $148 million defamation verdict.
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 19 (FILE): Rudolph Giuliani, attorney for President Donald Trump, conducts a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Rudy Giuliani, attorney for President Donald Trump, conducts a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on November 19, 2020. (Photo By ... Rudy Giuliani, attorney for President Donald Trump, conducts a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on November 19, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 22, 2024 4:20 p.m.
65
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

A federal judge ordered Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday to hand over a long list of lucrative assets to two Georgia election workers who won a defamation verdict stemming from the former New York City mayor’s 2020 election lies.

Per the order from U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman for the Southern District of New York, Giuliani must give up his shares in his Manhattan penthouse apartment. He’s also ordered to part ways with a Mercedes-Benz previously owned by famed actress Lauren Bacall, at least 26 watches, and signed New York Yankees memorabilia.

Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss will receive the assets as they move to collect on a $148 million defamation judgment that they won from a D.C. jury in December 2023.

Other items that Moss and Freeman will be able to collect on include an unspecified amount of cash, furniture, a TV, and costume jewelry. A Palm Beach condo that Giuliani owns is subject to a separate legal action, while Andrew Giuliani, the former mayor’s son, is suing to block the potential transfer of three World Series rings.

For America’s onetime mayor, the order marks the end of years of attempts to resist and obstruct the defamation claim. Before trial in the case, Giuliani earned the ire of the judge for blowing off discovery deadlines and other requirements. After agreeing not to contest that he made “false statements” about the two election workers, he continued to refuse to hand over key records.

Days after being found liable in the defamation case, Giuliani tried to head off collection by filing for bankruptcy. But that quickly devolved into the same kind of farce: Giuliani blew through deadlines, failed to file the financial disclosures required of him, and admitted at one point that he paid off his girlfriend’s credit card while concealing that he had started a new, branded coffee bean business.

The bankruptcy judge eventually dismissed that case, exposing Giuliani to direct collection on his assets.

Judge Liman also ordered that Giuliani transfer an intangible asset to the election workers: a roughly $2 million claim for legal fees that the Trump campaign and RNC purportedly owe him for work on the 2020 and 2021 Stop the Steal effort.

Giuliani testified at a hearing that he had submitted an invoice for the fees (“about two million dollars” worth), but had not yet been paid.

Attorneys for the former mayor had asked the court to delay the transfer of that claim until after the November presidential election for fear of a resulting “media frenzy.”

For the judge, that was an example of “profound irony” given Giuliani’s behavior around the 2020 election: casting doubt on the result and defaming two Georgia election workers “by perpetuating lies about them.”

65
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest News
Comments Continue Discussion

Notable Replies

  1. This is very satisfying news. I can’t wait to hear the whining from MAGA world. FAFO FTW.

  2. Contrary to the Clash, Rudy can indeed fail.

  3. The song Daytripper is running through my head for some reason.

  4. Avatar for seek seek says:

    I’m waiting to see Rudy Can Fail and Andy the Fail Son living in boxes under a bridge like the Duke Brothers. Come on Karmic Justice - Make it happen for me!

  5. And I am sure he ain’t seen nothin’ yet.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

59 more replies

Participants

Avatar for sedonaz Avatar for valgalky23 Avatar for paulw Avatar for dr_coyote Avatar for ealleniii Avatar for seek Avatar for theod Avatar for becca656 Avatar for redacted Avatar for dont Avatar for tecmage Avatar for harry_r_sohl Avatar for benthere Avatar for mainemomma Avatar for timothytim Avatar for birdford Avatar for tiowally Avatar for news247 Avatar for davidn Avatar for justruss Avatar for bbanzai Avatar for jackofalltirades Avatar for rascal_crone Avatar for Hatmama

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: