Latest
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 19 (FILE): Rudolph Giuliani, attorney for President Donald Trump, conducts a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
22 hours ago
Rudy Ordered To Hand Over NYC Penthouse, Beemer, Millions in Trump Legal Claims
22 hours ago
Musk Encourages People To Post About Voter Fraud, Playing Into Conspiracy Theories
1 day ago
The One Place Where The Trump Campaign Wants More Mail-In Voting

Uncertainty About MAGA Election Board’s Attempts To Delay Certification In Georgia Is Finally Over

Atlanta, USA- May 24: Voting stickers are seen in the Georgia primary on election day, May 24th, 2022 at Ponce DeLeon Library in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
By
|
October 23, 2024 12:19 p.m.
6
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

After the Georgia Supreme Court rejected an RNC-backed appeal of a recent Fulton County judge ruling that struck down several unsettling new election rules, the MAGA-dominated state election board’s months-long attempts to delay election certification have finally been defeated.  Although the court could at some point in the future rule in favor of these Republicans, the board will not have the power to delay election results this November. 

This latest decision by the state’s high court, which holds a conservative majority, represents the most definitive setback yet for the Trump-backed board following a series of defeats. The ruling ensures that the board will be unable to implement its new rules and inject chaos into the election certification process next month. 

Over the course of the past several months, the state election board approved a series of rules that had the potential to delay certification and disrupt the election administration process in Georgia. The rules, and the Trump-backed members of the board pushing them, were met with fierce pushback from both Democrats and Republicans alike. 

In a brief order on Tuesday, the state Supreme Court justices wrote: “…the Petitioners’ Motion for Emergency Supersedeas is DENIED. The Petitioners’ Motion for an Expedited Appeal is also DENIED. When the appeal is docketed in this Court, it will proceed in the ordinary course.”

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox ruled last week that the state election  board “lacked constitutional authority” to enact the seven new election rules and declared that the rules themselves are “illegal, unconstitutional, and void.” 

Reacting to last week’s ruling, RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement that Cox, in his decision, “sided with the Democrats in their attacks on transparency, accountability, and the integrity of our elections,” despite the fact that it was actually a former GOP state lawmaker and current GOP county election board member who brought the challenge to Cox in the first place.

Cox’s ruling came in response to a legal challenge mounted by those Georgia Republicans and the nonprofit Eternal Vigilance Action Inc., who claimed that the board’s approval of the new rules was beyond the scope of the board’s authority. These rules include one that gives the board the power to not certify election results until after a “reasonable inquiry” into any discrepancies in the voting process at the county level has been conducted by election officials. Another rule passed by the board gives the board the authority to examine all election-related documentation before certifying the results.

But both rules, election experts agree,  simply would’ve given election deniers the room to potentially delay election certification over baseless claims of voter fraud. 

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) has consistently opposed the board’s approval of these rules, calling the “11th hour” changes both “misguided” and likely to stoke “chaos.” He also described the board’s actions as simply an “effort to impose new rule making.” 

The rules were put forward and approved by three board members, Janelle King, Janice Johnston and Rick Jaffares, who have Donald Trump’s backing. During anAtalana campaign rally this summer, Trump called them each out by name and described them as “pitbulls, fighting for honesty, transparency, and victory.” 

The state Supreme Court’s rejection of the RNC and Georgia Republican Party’s  appeal comes against the backdrop of a separate court decision from earlier this month, in which Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney paused another election board rule requiring elections workers to hand count the number of ballots cast in addition to a machine tabulation of the results in each precinct.

6
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Khaya Himmelman is a reporter at TPM, based in New York. She previously covered politics and misinformation for The Messenger, Grid, and The Dispatch.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments Continue Discussion

Notable Replies

  1. I do not think these words mean what he thinks they mean.

  2. You do not do what the Republican election boards are doing unless you expect to lose. I hope that they get at least this right.

  3. Them floating that stupid brainwashed idiot judge as a potential AG for trump is just chain yanking of the most unserious sort. That stupid turd has got to get run out of town, reassigned, something.

  4. Avatar for JoeH JoeH says:

    I got a dollar saying the GARepubs try to move the goalposts notwithstanding this ruling. They can’t take No (no) (no) (no - please stop appealing) for an answer. Peach-time shenanigans are in the air!

  5. Agree. They abso-f*cking-loutly do not want all votes to be counted.

    I do believe in signs and portents but I do believe in luck. So far we’ve been lucky that many of the MAGA morons voter suppression efforts have been ineffective. But not all of them.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for DuckmanGR Avatar for dangoodbar Avatar for commanderogg Avatar for tindalos Avatar for JoeH

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: