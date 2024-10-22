Latest
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 19 (FILE): Rudolph Giuliani, attorney for President Donald Trump, conducts a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
Reports From the Vote

By
|
October 22, 2024 7:52 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

From TPM Reader CL

I stopped by the **** in **** PA to drop off my mail-in ballot this evening, around 5:15PM.

I’ve been voting in this fashion since 2020, dropping each primary and general election ballot at our local library every year.

As I drove into the library’s parking lot, I saw the familiar drop box and three volunteers / County Voter Services Department staff at the drop box.

After I parked, I approached the ballot box and was momentarily startled by a man in his mid-20’s with a bulletproof vest, other tactical gear with the word AGENT written on the back of the vest.

I slowly approached, at first thinking this was some crazy Trumper “ballot box watcher,” but was pleased to learn that he was hired as security by the County Voter Services Department.

I chatted with the staff and the security guard and thanked them for making the drop-off boxes available for easy voting and for making me feel safe dropping off my ballot.

This is the first time I have seen a security guard at the library ballot drop-box, but I guess the County is just ensuring we voters and the staff / volunteers feel safe.

Sign of the times.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
