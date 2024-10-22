Reports From the Vote

From TPM Reader CL …
I stopped by the **** in **** PA to drop off my mail-in ballot this evening, around 5:15PM.
I’ve been voting in this fashion since 2020, dropping each primary and general election ballot at our local library every year.
As I drove into the library’s parking lot, I saw the familiar drop box and three volunteers / County Voter Services Department staff at the drop box.
After I parked, I approached the ballot box and was momentarily startled by a man in his mid-20’s with a bulletproof vest, other tactical gear with the word AGENT written on the back of the vest.
I slowly approached, at first thinking this was some crazy Trumper “ballot box watcher,” but was pleased to learn that he was hired as security by the County Voter Services Department.
I chatted with the staff and the security guard and thanked them for making the drop-off boxes available for easy voting and for making me feel safe dropping off my ballot.
This is the first time I have seen a security guard at the library ballot drop-box, but I guess the County is just ensuring we voters and the staff / volunteers feel safe.
Sign of the times.