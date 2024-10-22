Reports From the Vote

From TPM Reader CL …

I stopped by the **** in **** PA to drop off my mail-in ballot this evening, around 5:15PM.

I’ve been voting in this fashion since 2020, dropping each primary and general election ballot at our local library every year.

As I drove into the library’s parking lot, I saw the familiar drop box and three volunteers / County Voter Services Department staff at the drop box.

After I parked, I approached the ballot box and was momentarily startled by a man in his mid-20’s with a bulletproof vest, other tactical gear with the word AGENT written on the back of the vest.