WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a Medal of Honor Ceremony in the East Room of the White House on March 02, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump awarded three soldiers the highest military...

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a Medal of Honor Ceremony in the East Room of the White House on March 02, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump awarded three soldiers the highest military decoration; Master Sgt. Roddie Edmonds, who died in 1985, for shielding Jewish prisoners from Nazi guards during World War II; then-Staff Sgt. Terry Richardson for saving 85 lives of fellow soldiers during the Vietnam War; and Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis who died in the Afghanistan War when he shielded another soldier from a suicide bomber. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

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