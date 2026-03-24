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WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a Medal of Honor Ceremony in the East Room of the White House on March 02, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump awarded three soldiers the highest military... WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a Medal of Honor Ceremony in the East Room of the White House on March 02, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump awarded three soldiers the highest military decoration; Master Sgt. Roddie Edmonds, who died in 1985, for shielding Jewish prisoners from Nazi guards during World War II; then-Staff Sgt. Terry Richardson for saving 85 lives of fellow soldiers during the Vietnam War; and Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis who died in the Afghanistan War when he shielded another soldier from a suicide bomber. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS

This post follows up on the previous two posts about President Trump’s weak hand in trying to end his Iran War with something short of a humiliating climb-down from his demands for “regime change” and “unconditional surrender.” Trump’s claim yesterday of “very, very strong talks” with Tehran turn out, predictably, to be third-party talks aimed at coaxing Tehran into talking at all. As Reuters reports in this new (paywalled) story, Iran is actually dramatically upping its demands since the start of the war. Those include guarantees of no future attacks, reparations for war damage and formal control of the Strait of Hormuz.

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