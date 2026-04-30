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WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh (L) share a laugh with Chief Justice John Roberts while waiting for their opportunity to leave the stage at the conclusion of the inau... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh (L) share a laugh with Chief Justice John Roberts while waiting for their opportunity to leave the stage at the conclusion of the inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump took the oath of office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS

It’s a good day to return to the question of the Supreme Court’s corruption and the necessity of reforming it in order to make democratic self-government possible again in the United States. The federal Constitution is an expansive document. Within the system begun with Marbury v. Madison — a system certainly subject to many reasonable critiques — it is possible to have more liberal or conservative jurisprudences, more activist or restrained courts, loosely tethered to the progress of presidencies and senates. The Roberts Court is a different beast. It is the product of a decades-long effort to corrupt the federal judiciary. That degree of corruption first came into full view in the second decade of this century when the Court openly began to do three closely interrelated but conceptually distinct things.

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Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
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