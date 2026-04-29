Kate Riga and I will discuss today’s Supreme Court ruling, the ominous oral arguments that followed, and, if we’ve had enough coffee, what hope there is for the future of multiracial democracy in a Substack Live tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET.
LATEST
Where Things Stand
Republicans Cheer SCOTUS Ruling In States Where Maps Could Change Ahead of Midterms, And Beyond
04.29.26 | 6:16 pm
News
Fed Nominee Warsh Advances But Powell Says He’ll Stay On, Frustrating Trump’s Bid For Control
04.29.26 | 4:52 pm
News
Supreme Court Rules in Lockstep with Trump Admin’s Vision of a Whiter America
04.29.26 | 4:37 pm
News
Supreme Court Conservatives, Sauer Defend Trump on Haiti Racism in TPS Oral Arguments
04.29.26 | 2:43 pm