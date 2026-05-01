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Editors' Blog

The Court’s Corruption Seeps Into Every Tissue of American Life

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05.01.26 | 5:34 pm
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 07: United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito poses for an official portrait at the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court building on October 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. T... WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 07: United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito poses for an official portrait at the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court building on October 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court has begun a new term after Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was officially added to the bench in September. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS

We’re talking a lot today about gerrymandering and Court reform. I want to note one among many ways the two issues intersect. Democrats are consistent on redistricting. They have and continue to support a national gerrymandering law to outlaw the practice. They restated that commitment today even as they prepare to counter new GOP demands to eliminate Black legislative representation across the South.

But of course there’s a problem with such a law. It was obvious before and it’s even more obvious in the wake of Sam Alito’s corruption-drenched decision gutting the remains of the Voting Rights Act. The corrupt majority has now doubled down not simply on the non-reviewability of gerrymandering but gerrymandering as a critical and fundamental right of states. In that context it is all the more clear that the corrupt members of the Court would simply decide an anti-gerrymandering law was unconstitutional. The Court’s abuses of power now extend to any laws that would limit their goal of remaking the country by corrupt means.

So it all comes back to Court reform. The toxins and bacteria of the Court’s corruption spread into every tissue of American life. The source of the corruption has to be addressed at its source for America to have any kind of democratic rebirth or for civic democracy to have any chance at survival.

Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
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