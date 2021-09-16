Latest
‘Crisis Standards’ in Idaho

By
|
September 16, 2021 8:11 p.m.

Facing a wave of COVID hospitalizations Idaho today activated its ‘crisis standards of care’ for the entire state. In effect this means a system of rationing care based on who is most likely to survive rather than who is in most immediate need of medical care.

“The situation is dire — we don’t have enough resources to adequately treat the patients in our hospitals, whether you are there for COVID-19 or a heart attack or because of a car accident,” state health director Dave Jeppesen said in an afternoon press release.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
