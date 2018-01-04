TPM Livewire

White House: Breitbart ‘Should Look At’ Firing Steve Bannon

PIN-IT
Brynn Anderson/AP
By Published January 4, 2018 2:50 pm

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday that Breitbart News “should look at” getting rid of its executive chairman, Steve Bannon, following explosive comments from him published in a forthcoming book.

According to Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” Bannon said that a campaign meeting attended by Donald Trump Jr. and others with Kremlin-linked Russians was “treasonous.” President Donald Trump and his administration responded quickly to quotes from the book, even issuing a cease and desist letter to Wolff’s publisher.

“You were eager to call on ESPN to fire one of its sportscasters for criticizing President Trump,” one reporter asked Sanders at a press briefing Thursday, referring to Sanders’ comments about ESPN’s Jemele Hill, who had called Trump a bigot.

“It wasn’t just criticizing, it was a little bit different than that,” Sanders interjected, referring to Hill.

“Should Breitbart part ways with Steve Bannon after the comments in this book?” the reporter asked.

“I certainly think that it’s something they should look at and consider,” Sanders replied.

Breitbart is owned by the Mercer family — Robert Mercer and his daughter, Rebekah, are big time Republican donors and Trump insiders — Andrew Breitbart’s widow, Susie Breitbart, and Breitbart CEO Larry Solov, according to reporting from a hearing of the standing committee of the Senate Daily Press Gallery last year.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that in recent weeks Bannon has “alienated his main financial backer, Rebekah Mercer, after he told several other major conservative donors that he would be able to count on the Mercers’ financial support should he run for president, a person familiar with the conversations said.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham

Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

After Voter Fraud Panel Gets Disbanded, Kobach Files Charges Against 2 Voters about 2 hours ago

Wednesday’s disbanding of his federal commission on voter fraud won’t stop Kansas Secretary of...

GOP Donor Mercer: My Family Doesn't Back Bannon's 'Recent Actions' about 2 hours ago

Conservative megadonor Rebekah Mercer on Thursday said her family does not support former White...

A New Twist In The Story Of Jewish Attorney Cited By Kayla Moore about 3 hours ago

Kayla Moore, the wife of failed Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, confirmed the...

Publisher Releasing Wolff Book Early Amid Furor From Trump, White House about 4 hours ago

The publisher of Michael Wolff's book about President Donald Trump's administration and campaign, which...

White House: Bannon And Trump Were Never ‘Particularly Close’ about 5 hours ago

Now that President Trump has effectively cut ties with former White House chief strategist Steve...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.