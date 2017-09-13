Sanders Suggests ESPN Anchor Should Be Fired For Calling Trump ‘A Bigot’

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday said an ESPN anchor’s tweets calling President Donald Trump “a white supremacist” and “a bigot” were grounds for termination.

Jemele Hill, an African-American co-host on ESPN, on Monday night tweeted that Trump is “a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists” and “a bigot.”

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

Donald Trump is a bigot. Glad you could live with voting for him. I couldn't, because I cared about more than just myself — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 12, 2017

Asked during her daily briefing whether Trump was aware of Hill’s comments, Sanders said, “I’m not sure if he’s aware, but I think that’s one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make, and certainly something that I think is a fireable offense by ESPN.”

The network on Tuesday said Hill’s comments did “not represent the position of ESPN” and said it “addressed” the subject with Hill.