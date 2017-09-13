TPM Livewire

Sanders Suggests ESPN Anchor Should Be Fired For Calling Trump ‘A Bigot’

Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published September 13, 2017 4:00 pm

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday said an ESPN anchor’s tweets calling President Donald Trump “a white supremacist” and “a bigot” were grounds for termination.

Jemele Hill, an African-American co-host on ESPN, on Monday night tweeted that Trump is “a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists” and “a bigot.”

Asked during her daily briefing whether Trump was aware of Hill’s comments, Sanders said, “I’m not sure if he’s aware, but I think that’s one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make, and certainly something that I think is a fireable offense by ESPN.”

The network on Tuesday said Hill’s comments did “not represent the position of ESPN” and said it “addressed” the subject with Hill.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
