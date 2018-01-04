TPM Livewire

Trump Lawyer Sends Cease-And-Desist Letter To Book Author, Publisher

Carolyn Kaster/AP
Published January 4, 2018 10:04 am

A lawyer representing President Donald Trump sent letters to the author and publisher of a new book about the Trump campaign and administration on Thursday morning, demanding that they stop printing the book and halt any efforts to release the book next week, ABC News reported.

“We are investigating numerous false and/or baseless statements that you have made about Mr. Trump,” attorney Charles Harder wrote in the letter, per ABC News.

Harder sent a similar letter to former White House adviser Steve Bannon last night, threatening to sue Bannon for defamation and violating a confidentiality agreement.

Bannon spoke with Michael Wolff for his book, “Fire and Fury,” and apparently told Wolff that the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Trump campaign officials and a Kremlin-linked lawyer was “treasonous.” Excerpts published from the book this week also suggest that Bannon did not take Trump seriously and that Trump ran a dysfunctional, chaotic campaign and White House.

The comments from Bannon and book excerpts set Trump off, prompting him to release a fiery statement disavowing Bannon.

Harder, Wolff, and publisher Henry Holt did not return TPM’s requests for confirmation or comment.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
