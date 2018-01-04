Trump Lawyer Sends Cease-And-Desist Letter To Book Author, Publisher

A lawyer representing President Donald Trump sent letters to the author and publisher of a new book about the Trump campaign and administration on Thursday morning, demanding that they stop printing the book and halt any efforts to release the book next week, ABC News reported.

“We are investigating numerous false and/or baseless statements that you have made about Mr. Trump,” attorney Charles Harder wrote in the letter, per ABC News.

Here’s the top of the cease and desist letter sent to Michael Wolff and his book publisher, which I obtained a few moments ago: pic.twitter.com/ZdQXO6YSU7 — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) January 4, 2018

And here’s the section of the letter on what the president is demanding from Wolff and his publisher: pic.twitter.com/q938xOmyfm — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) January 4, 2018

Harder sent a similar letter to former White House adviser Steve Bannon last night, threatening to sue Bannon for defamation and violating a confidentiality agreement.

Bannon spoke with Michael Wolff for his book, “Fire and Fury,” and apparently told Wolff that the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Trump campaign officials and a Kremlin-linked lawyer was “treasonous.” Excerpts published from the book this week also suggest that Bannon did not take Trump seriously and that Trump ran a dysfunctional, chaotic campaign and White House.

The comments from Bannon and book excerpts set Trump off, prompting him to release a fiery statement disavowing Bannon.

Harder, Wolff, and publisher Henry Holt did not return TPM’s requests for confirmation or comment.