Report: Sean Spicer Is Latest Member Of Trump’s Cohort To Lawyer Up

Sean Spicer is the latest former official in President Trum’s orbit to retain a personal lawyer amid special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, the Daily Beast reported on Tuesday.

The Daily Beast reported that Spicer, formerly White House press secretary, hired criminal defense attorney Chris Mead of Washington, D.C. firm London & Mead to handle matters related to Mueller’s investigation.

Spicer is in familiar company. Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, whose tenure overlapped with Spicer’s own, and White House counsel Don McGahn reportedly hired the same prominent white collar attorney to advise them navigate Mueller’s probe.

Other Trump associates who have retained personal attorneys include Vice President Mike Pence, Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, Trump’s longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen, Trump’s former campaign adviser Michael Caputo and White House communications director Hope Hicks.

Axios reported last week that Spicer’s habit of taking detailed notes could be of interest to Mueller, though Spicer did not take kindly to Axios reporter Mike Allen’s line of questioning on the matter.

“From a legal standpoint I want to be clear: Do not email or text me again,” Spicer texted Allen. “Should you do again I will report to the appropriate authorities.”

Spicer did not immediately respond on Tuesday to TPM’s requests for comment.