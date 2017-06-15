TPM Livewire

Pence Hires Outside Counsel To Guide Him Through Russia Investigations

Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published June 15, 2017 5:21 pm

Vice President Mike Pence’s office on Thursday confirmed that Pence has retained outside counsel to guide him through the congressional and federal investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“I can confirm that the Vice President has retained Richard Cullen of McGuire Woods to assist him in responding to inquiries by the special counsel,” Pence’s communications director Jarrod Agen told the Washington Post by email.

Agen said Pence “looks forward to a swift conclusion of this matter.”

The White House did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.

The Washington Post reported, citing an unnamed aide, that it took several weeks for Pence to hire Cullen and several candidates were interviewed for the job.

Trump in May hired Marc Kasowitz to help him navigate the investigation into whether members of Trump’s campaign colluded with Russian officials to influence the U.S. election. That decision came days after former FBI director Robert Mueller was appointed as special counsel to lead the probe into Russian election meddling.

The New York Times reported on Sunday that Kasowitz advised White House staffers, who he does not represent, not to retain their own lawyers. Kasowitz is tasked with defending Trump personally, not the institution of the White House.

The Washington Post reported late Wednesday evening that Mueller is investigating whether Trump tried to obstruct justice.

