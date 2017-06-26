TPM Livewire

Reports: Kushner Adds Defense Lawyer To His Team For Federal Russia Probe

Susan Walsh/AP
Published June 26, 2017 6:51 pm

Jared Kushner, a senior White House adviser and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, has added a prominent criminal defense lawyer to the legal team representing him amid the federal probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, according to reports late Monday by Politico and NBC News.

Kushner has retained Abbe Lowell, a powerhouse trial lawyer who has represented high-profile political figures including John Edwards and lobbyist Jack Abramoff, in addition to his personal attorney Jamie Gorelick, according to Politico.

In a statement to Politico, Gorelick said Kushner “engaged Abbe Lowell to advise him and then decided to add Mr. Lowell to the team representing him in the various inquiries into the Russia matter.”

The New York Times reported earlier in June that people close to Kushner contacted Lowell about the possibility of retaining him as part of a potential shake-up to Kushner’s legal team.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
