Report: Hope Hicks Joins Ranks Of White House Staffers Who Have Lawyered Up

Patrick Semansky/AP
By Published September 9, 2017 9:36 am

White House communications director Hope Hicks recently retained a personal attorney, Politico reported late Friday, amid reports that special counsel Robert Mueller will probably seek to interview her as part of the investigation he is leading into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Politico reported, citing multiple unnamed sources familiar with the hire, that Hicks retained Robert Trout, an attorney and founder of the Washington law firm Trout Cacheris & Janis.

Neither Hicks nor Trout responded to Politico’s requests for comment.

The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources familiar with Mueller’s request, that the special counsel told the White House his team would likely seek to question six of President Donald Trump’s current and former advisers, including Hicks.

Besides Hicks, according to the Washington Post, Mueller expressed that his team would seek to question former chief of staff Reince Priebus, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, White House counsel Don McGahn, White House senior associate counsel James Burnham and Josh Raffel, who runs communications for an office overseen by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

No interviews have been scheduled yet, according to the Washington Post, as Mueller’s team is waiting to review internal documents it also requested from the White House.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
