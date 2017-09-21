Mike Allen: Spicer Threatened To Sic The Authorities On Me For Daring To Text Him

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer blew up at Axios reporter Mike Allen this week when asked about his note-taking practices, threatening to call the police over Allen’s “harassment.”

Allen wrote in Axios Thursday morning that when he had learned Spicer has a propensity for taking detailed notes—something that could be of interest to special counsel Robert Mueller as he investigates President Donald Trump’s actions—he sent Spicer a text message asking about his note-taking practices at the White House.

Spicer refused to answer Allen’s questions, though.

“Mike, please stop texting/emailing me unsolicited anymore,” Spicer responded, per Allen.

Pressed by the reporter, Spicer sent another text message reading, “From a legal standpoint I want to be clear: Do not email or text me again. Should you do again I will report to the appropriate authorities.”

The former press secretary followed up with a similar email, threatening to “contact the appropriate legal authorities to address your harassment,” according to Allen.