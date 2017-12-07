TPM Livewire

Reports: Minnesota Gov Would Likely Pick Female Lt. Gov To Replace Franken

PIN-IT
Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune
By Published December 7, 2017 10:23 am

If Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) heeds the advice of more than 30 of his colleagues and resigns on Thursday after weeks of facing allegations of sexual misconduct, Minnesota’s governor will likely tap his female lieutenant governor to replace Franken in the Senate, according to reports in Politico and the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

According to people familiar with the matter, Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton is expected to appoint Lt. Gov. Tina Smith if Franken steps down. Sources told Politico and the Star Tribune that Smith is a close ally of the governor who would have no interest in running for Congress in a 2018 special election, which would make way for a open Democratic primary next year.

“I feel in this environment, and given what’s happening … a woman would be very appropriate,” Minnesota state Rep. Frank Hornstein told the Star Tribune.

Dayton’s office did not immediately respond to TPM’s requests for comment.

The news comes as speculation grows over Franken’s future in Congress. He plans to make a statement about his decision during a speech on the Senate floor Thursday just before noon.

His office pushed back against reports Wednesday night that he had already decided to resign, despite calls from dozens of colleagues and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to step down. Just before noon on Wednesday, numerous female Democratic senators released a wave of statements calling on Franken to resign. Other Democratic senators quickly followed suit.

So far, seven women have come forward alleging Franken forcibly kissed or groped them without their consent in the past. Two of those women spoke out as recently as Wednesday.

Many of Franken’s female colleagues said Wednesday that while they value Franken’s friendship, the mounting allegations are a sign of a pattern of problematic behavior. Franken has apologized for some of the accusations and combatted the stories of others. After the first woman, Leeann Tweeden, shared her story, Franken asked for the Senate Ethics Committee to launch a probe into his behavior.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Reports: Minnesota Gov Would Likely Pick Female Lt. Gov To Replace Franken 2 minutes ago

If Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) heeds the advice of more than 30 of his...

WH Responds: Trump's Throat Was Dry During Speech, 'Nothing To It' 29 minutes ago

The White House on Wednesday responded to speculation about the President’s at times odd-sounding...

WATCH LIVE: Al Franken Expected To Give Resignation Speech At 11:45 AM ET about 1 hours ago

Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) announced Thursday morning that he will give a speech about...

James O'Keefe Receives Award After Botched Attempt To Expose WaPo Bias about 2 hours ago

Fresh off Project Veritas' failed attempt to undermine the credibility of the Washington Post...

Keillor Attorney Wants Minnesota Public Radio To ‘Set The Record Straight’ about 2 hours ago

After the president of Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) told employees Wednesday that longtime radio...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.