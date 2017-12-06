Report: Franken Will Resign Thursday, Dem Official Says After Talking With Him

Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) will resign from the U.S. Senate Thursday following a wave of his Democratic colleagues calling for him to step down, Minnesota Public Radio reported Wednesday, citing an unnamed Democratic official who had spoken to Franken and key aides.

MPR reported that its source, an unnamed Democratic official, had spoken to Franken and his staff separately.

The outlet reported: “A staff member told the official that Franken had gone to his Washington home to discuss his plans with family.”

The senator has been accused by several women of unwanted and forcible groping and kissing, most recently on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, more than a dozen Democratic senators called for Franken’s resignation. The senator’s office announced amid those calls that he would make an announcement Thursday.

Some senators implied that they believed Franken would resign.

“Sexual harassment is unacceptable,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) wrote on Twitter. “This morning I spoke with Senator Franken and, as you know, he will be making an announcement about his future tomorrow morning. I am confident he will make the right decision.”