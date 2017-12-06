TPM Livewire

Schumer Calls For Al Franken To Resign From The Senate

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Charles Schumer of N.Y. talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2017, after Vice President Mike Pence broke a 50-50 tie to start debating Republican legislation to tear down much of the Obama health care law. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
By Published December 6, 2017 5:14 pm

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Wednesday called for Sen. Al Franken (D-MN), who numerous women have accused of sexual misconduct, to resign.

“Senator Franken should resign,” Schumer said in a statement. “I consider Senator Franken a dear friend and greatly respect his accomplishments, but he has a higher obligation to his constituents and the Senate, and he should step down immediately.”

Democratic women in the Senate led calls on Wednesday for Franken to resign, several weeks after Los Angeles news host Leann Tweeden first alleged that Franken forcibly kissed her backstage on a USO tour in 2006, and later groped her while she was asleep.

Franken’s office on Wednesday afternoon said the senator will make an announcement on Thursday but did not specify the subject or time of that announcement. Minnesota Public Radio reported that Franken was expected to resign, citing a Democratic official who had spoken to the senator.

At least seven women have accused Franken of misconduct, including Tweeden. Two more women came forward on Wednesday: A former Democratic congressional aid alleged that Franken tried to forcibly kiss her in 2006, before he won office, and journalist Tina Dupuy alleged that Franken groped her at a party in 2009 after he was elected to the Senate.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb

Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.

