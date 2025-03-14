Latest
4 hours ago
Senate Passes Bipartisan Bill To Protect Washington D.C. From House GOP Budget Slash
4 hours ago
Raskin Pushes DOJ To Rein In DC US Attorney Ed Martin
5 hours ago
Trump’s DOJ Takeover Complete: In Speech From DOJ Podium, Trump Declares Cases Against Him ‘Bullshit’

EXCLUSIVE: Senate Dems Drop Demand For Amendment Vote On Clean, 4-Week CR

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (R), D-NY, speaks with US Senator Patty Murray, D-WA, during a news conference to reintroduce the Richard L. Trumka Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act on Capitol Hill in... Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (R), D-NY, speaks with US Senator Patty Murray, D-WA, during a news conference to reintroduce the Richard L. Trumka Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 5, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By and
|
March 14, 2025 3:55 p.m.
7
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Senate Democrats dropped their push for a vote on an amendment to the GOP’s continuing resolution that would keep the government open for another four weeks without major changes, two sources confirmed to TPM.

Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) has been calling for passage of a continuing resolution that would fund the government for an additional 28 days. Some Democrats — including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) earlier in the week — floated demanding a vote on the bill as an amendment to the GOP CR but, per a source familiar, Murray wanted the vote to be called off since it would fail, only serve a theatrical purpose and not affect the outcome of the vote on the GOP CR.

Murray is still separately pushing for the month-long CR. 

While its chances of passage as an amendment have been low, it provided a potential rallying point — or at least political cover — for Democrats who want to keep the government open without ratifying the extreme demands contained in the bill passed by the House GOP. That funding bill includes a provision that would cut D.C. government funding by around $1 billion, and other measures that could legitimize the mass purges of government workers that DOGE has undertaken during Trump’s first weeks in office.

The amendment also served as a potential compromise: the government would stay open at current funding levels for four weeks, potentially giving legislators more time to reach a deal on the budget.

But the momentum for such a compromise only ever existed among Democrats. Republicans never showed any real interest in the proposal, instead pushing forward the House Republican CR that will keep the government funded for another seven months.

Schumer said Thursday night that he would help Republicans pass their CR due to his concerns about a potentially particularly painful shutdown. 

“A shutdown would allow DOGE to shift into overdrive. They can stay in a shutdown as long as they want. There is no off ramp,” Schumer said Friday morning.

While it’s expected that a handful of Democrats will join Schumer, the vote is still in limbo as of Friday afternoon with a few public yeses, a few silent undecideds and the majority of the caucus who are public no votes. 

7
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
7
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. [Republicans] would cut D.C. government funding by around $1 billion

    Weaken DC security and infrastructure.

    Nice plan, Republicans?

    image
    image500×375 25.2 KB

  2. Unbelievable! Schumer doesn’t stop at wearing a “Kick Me” sign – now he’s agreed to kick himself. Let’s hope someone decides to primary him…

  3. It’s never too early to surrender. Amirite?

  4. AOC is making noises in that regard.

  5. Schumer assumed the R’s wouldn’t be able to pass it in the House, and had no backup plan. He is incompetent. He needs to go.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

1 more reply

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for eldonlazar Avatar for fiftygigs Avatar for Dave_Zimny Avatar for noonm Avatar for tiowally

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: