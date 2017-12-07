TPM Livewire

WATCH LIVE: Al Franken Expected To Give Resignation Speech At 11:45 AM ET

Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) announced Thursday morning that he will give a speech about his political future at 11:45 a.m. on the floor of the U.S. Senate.

Amid a national, cross-industry reckoning on sexual harassment and sexual assault, eight women have come forward to accuse Franken of kissing and groping them without their consent—describing incidents from before he entered politics and during his campaign.

Franken has denied some of the accused actions and apologized for others.

Though he initially vowed to stay in the Senate and earn back the trust of his colleagues and constituents, the tipping point came this week after more accusers came forward, and a wave of senators—led by the Senate’s Democratic women—called on him to resign.

Though Franken insisted to local media as recently as Wednesday night that he has not yet made a decision as to whether to step down from his Senate seat, he is widely expected to offer his resignation Thursday morning.

