A Key Jan. 6 Figure Pleads Guilty, Saying She Urged Oath Keepers To Delete Texts

This is your TPM evening briefing.
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: A pro-Trump mob storms the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to prot... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: A pro-Trump mob storms the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 21, 2024 5:49 p.m.
18
You can divide people who took Donald Trump’s claims that he actually won the 2020 election into roughly two camps: those who were in the know, and the true believers.

If less charitably inclined, you might call this a divide between the con artists and those who they duped. On one side are politicians, conservative movement insiders, activists, and others who played and continue to play along with the farce that the election was stolen; on the other are legions of people who took them at their word, and believed them. It’s an appeal, directed from the top downwards, to the paranoid style in American politics.

The Oath Keepers, the anti-government militia whose leadership was convicted of seditious conspiracy over its role in the Capitol breach, present an interesting example of this. On the one hand, you have a figure like Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes. It’s clear from Rhodes’ statements before the election, his actions, and virtually everything about him that he was committed to demolishing the American state in its current form. Trump’s bogus election fraud claims may have been a vehicle to that end, but Rhodes was on a mission that was his own.

Then, on the other hand, you have Kellye SoRelle, the Oath Keepers’ former general counsel. SoRelle popped up at key moments around Jan. 6: she was present at a brief, parking garage meeting between Rhodes and Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio; she was described in court records as a go-between for the two. After Jan. 6, she urged Oath Keepers members to delete text messages from the planning phase.

There’s a lot about SoRelle that suggests she’s much more of a true believer than in the know. Her X account is full of bizarre, hard-to-track conspiracy theories.

SoRelle herself was found incompetent to stand trial last year, and was held in federal custody for mental health treatment. The judge later found that she had recovered, paving the way for what happened on Wednesday: SoRelle pleaded guilty to two charges. Unlike Rhodes, she never faced seditious conspiracy allegations; rather, on Wednesday, she pleaded guilty to a felony count of obstruction of justice and a misdemeanor count of trespassing.

