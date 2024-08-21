A Key Jan. 6 Figure Pleads Guilty, Saying She Urged Oath Keepers To Delete Texts

You can divide people who took Donald Trump’s claims that he actually won the 2020 election into roughly two camps: those who were in the know, and the true believers.

If less charitably inclined, you might call this a divide between the con artists and those who they duped. On one side are politicians, conservative movement insiders, activists, and others who played and continue to play along with the farce that the election was stolen; on the other are legions of people who took them at their word, and believed them. It’s an appeal, directed from the top downwards, to the paranoid style in American politics.

The Oath Keepers, the anti-government militia whose leadership was convicted of seditious conspiracy over its role in the Capitol breach, present an interesting example of this. On the one hand, you have a figure like Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes. It’s clear from Rhodes’ statements before the election, his actions, and virtually everything about him that he was committed to demolishing the American state in its current form. Trump’s bogus election fraud claims may have been a vehicle to that end, but Rhodes was on a mission that was his own.

Then, on the other hand, you have Kellye SoRelle, the Oath Keepers’ former general counsel. SoRelle popped up at key moments around Jan. 6: she was present at a brief, parking garage meeting between Rhodes and Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio; she was described in court records as a go-between for the two. After Jan. 6, she urged Oath Keepers members to delete text messages from the planning phase.

There’s a lot about SoRelle that suggests she’s much more of a true believer than in the know. Her X account is full of bizarre, hard-to-track conspiracy theories.

Damn @FBI @TheJusticeDept unless you are in agreement with the globalist coup, better realize quick that your political views are your honeypot. The establishment and military set you up. They divided on purpose. #communistgoals #SaveAmerica https://t.co/1QzLJDpuQy — Kellye SoRelle (@kellyesorelle) April 8, 2022

SoRelle herself was found incompetent to stand trial last year, and was held in federal custody for mental health treatment. The judge later found that she had recovered, paving the way for what happened on Wednesday: SoRelle pleaded guilty to two charges. Unlike Rhodes, she never faced seditious conspiracy allegations; rather, on Wednesday, she pleaded guilty to a felony count of obstruction of justice and a misdemeanor count of trespassing.

The Best Of TPM Today

The Obamas Fire Up Dem Convention With Penis Joke And Real Talk

Follow our live coverage of Night Three of the DNC here: DNC Night 3 Will Focus On Walz And Retaining Rights Stripped Away By Republicans

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

Obama: America Is ‘Ready For A Better Story’

What We Are Reading

The video game console that explains Tim Walz

Texas AG Ken Paxton executes search warrants in major Democratic county in election fraud probe

DeSantis takeover of Florida school boards has big setback