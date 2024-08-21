LIVE COVERAGE

Obama: America Is ‘Ready For A Better Story’

August 20, 2024
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 20: Former U.S. President Barack Obama (R) greets former first lady Michelle Obama as he arrives to speak on stage during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United ... CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 20: Former U.S. President Barack Obama (R) greets former first lady Michelle Obama as he arrives to speak on stage during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are gathering in Chicago, as current Vice President Kamala Harris is named her party's presidential nominee. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 20, 2024
The keynotes of the DNC’s second day ran the tonal gamut. From Doug Emhoff, an intimate and warm portrait of the woman he loves. From Michelle Obama, an urgent call to action, to fend off complacency and prepare for the torrent of lies and inevitable attempts to overturn a Trump loss from the right. From Barack Obama, fan service peppered with his old catchphrases, a story of redemption and of hope.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz played to a packed Milwaukee rally — the very venue where the Republicans held their convention. Boasting two full arenas, a scratchy-voiced Harris beamed into Chicago for brief remarks.

Follow our live coverage below:

Watch live:

What to know:

  • The first day of the Democratic National Convention, themed "For The People" included powerful and emotional speeches from Hillary Clinton, AOC, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) and other Democratic leaders.
  • Throughout the night, Democrats reminded voters what normal looks like.
  • President Joe Biden closed out the night with a lengthy speech — which served as an emotional farewell and a passing of the torch to the Harriz-Walz campaign.
  • “I made a lot of mistakes in my career, but I gave my best to you,” Biden said at the end of his speech, paraphrasing his favorite song. “I hope you know how grateful I am to all of you.”
  • Catch up on our live coverage from Night 1 here.

 

