LIVE COVERAGE

DNC Night 3 Will Focus On Walz And Retaining Rights Stripped Away By Republicans

August 21, 2024
213
TOPSHOT - Minnesota Governor and 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz gestures on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 202... TOPSHOT - Minnesota Governor and 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz gestures on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party's nomination for president at the DNC which runs from August 19-22 in Chicago. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 21, 2024
213

Night three of the Democratic National Convention is upon us. Tonight’s theme will be “A fight for our freedoms,” where speakers will reportedly focus on highlighting the rights and freedoms stripped away under the Trump administration and Republicans broadly over the years.

Former President Bill Clinton, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries are among the big names Democrats have scheduled to speak tonight.

The spotlight will also shine on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday when the Midwestern dad officially accepts the VP nomination. His speech will serve as tonight’s headliner event.

Follow our live coverage below:

Watch live:

What to know:

  • The second day of the Democratic National Convention, once again, included moving speeches, this time from the power couple Michelle and Barack Obama as well as the Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.
  • Following, the emotional farewell President Joe Biden gave on Night 1, Democrats shifted their focus to "the next 77 days."
  • With messages of hope and urgency, the Obamas called on all Democrats and Democratic voters to not take the momentum for granted and to take action to help Harris and Walz get elected.
  • "If we each do our part over the next 77 days, if we knock on doors, if we make phone calls, if we talk to our friends, if we listen to our neighbors, if we work like we never worked before, if we hold firm to our convictions, we will elect Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States and Tim Walz as the next Vice President of the United States,” former President Barack Obama said.
  • Catch up on our live coverage from Night 2 here.

 

More Less

Night three of the Democratic National Convention is upon us. Tonight’s theme will be “A fight for our freedoms,” where speakers will reportedly focus on highlighting the rights and freedoms stripped away under the Trump administration and Republicans broadly over the years.

Former President Bill Clinton, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries are among the big names Democrats have scheduled to speak tonight.

The spotlight will also shine on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday when the Midwestern dad officially accepts the VP nomination. His speech will serve as tonight’s headliner event.

Follow our live coverage below:

213
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Comments Continue Discussion

Notable Replies

  2. I really hope Harris takes today off. She’s on the verge of blowing her voice out, and telegenically, women politicians with screechy voices are perceived as cackling or weak. Remember HRC? She needs to drink some masala tea and rest up, and not campaign all day again.

  3. Who is Walz?

    Ted Lasso.

    Believe

  4. Retaining or restoring?

  5. Ted Lasso, fictional, but a hell of a role model.

    Bet Tim will get the water pressure up.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

207 more replies

Participants

Avatar for lestatdelc Avatar for srfromgr Avatar for mondfledermaus Avatar for brutus1910 Avatar for tigersharktoo Avatar for sniffit Avatar for left_in_washington_state Avatar for leftcoaster Avatar for exspectator Avatar for hoagie Avatar for reggid Avatar for jonney_5 Avatar for pmaroneyb Avatar for morrigan_2575 Avatar for massie Avatar for tpr Avatar for not_so_fluffy Avatar for dannydorko Avatar for kelaine Avatar for qwerty23 Avatar for ekcambridge Avatar for justruss Avatar for Zemod Avatar for classicguitarnj

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: