DNC Night 3 Will Focus On Walz And Retaining Rights Stripped Away By Republicans

Night three of the Democratic National Convention is upon us. Tonight’s theme will be “A fight for our freedoms,” where speakers will reportedly focus on highlighting the rights and freedoms stripped away under the Trump administration and Republicans broadly over the years.
Former President Bill Clinton, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries are among the big names Democrats have scheduled to speak tonight.
The spotlight will also shine on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday when the Midwestern dad officially accepts the VP nomination. His speech will serve as tonight’s headliner event.
Follow our live coverage below:
What to know:
- The second day of the Democratic National Convention, once again, included moving speeches, this time from the power couple Michelle and Barack Obama as well as the Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.
- Following, the emotional farewell President Joe Biden gave on Night 1, Democrats shifted their focus to "the next 77 days."
- With messages of hope and urgency, the Obamas called on all Democrats and Democratic voters to not take the momentum for granted and to take action to help Harris and Walz get elected.
- "If we each do our part over the next 77 days, if we knock on doors, if we make phone calls, if we talk to our friends, if we listen to our neighbors, if we work like we never worked before, if we hold firm to our convictions, we will elect Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States and Tim Walz as the next Vice President of the United States,” former President Barack Obama said.
- Catch up on our live coverage from Night 2 here.
