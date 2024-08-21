The Obamas Fire Up Dem Convention With Penis Joke And Real Talk

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo. Sign up for the email version.

Oh, He Went There

Barack and Michelle Obama welcomed the Democratic convention to their hometown of Chicago, with sterling back-to-back speeches that harkened to the brighter pre-Trump days.

Neither has lost a step as orators, with precision timing and panache that very few politicians have ever mustered, except that Michelle is not a politician and this was never her day job.

Barack added physical comedy to his repertoire Tuesday night.

While he struck familiar themes from his two terms as president and wove them into the Harris-Walz campaign messaging in a way designed to make her a natural successor to his legacy, it was this pantomimed dart at the manhood of the man who did succeed him that brought down the house:

Obama: Here is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. There's the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes pic.twitter.com/WGwNOFinHK — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

I cannot imagine Trump’s reaction to that one, but this seems right:

The moment that will haunt Trump til his last breath. pic.twitter.com/a9wkHqxE8M — Brian McBride 🥥 🌴 (@BrianDMcBride) August 21, 2024

Michelle Obama Still Has It, Too

A lot of silly analysis overnight about Michelle eschewing her motto — “When they go low, we go high” — as if calling out racism and misogyny is going low.

“Going small is petty, it’s unhealthy, and, quite frankly, it’s unpresidential,” Michelle Obama said. “It’s his same old con: doubling down on ugly, misogynistic, racist lies as a substitute for real ideas and solutions that will actually make people’s lives better.”

She also unspooled an anti-Trump thread that I haven’t seen Democrats use as often as they might have over the past decade, perhaps because they generally avoid explicit appeals based on class:

Michelle Obama: She understands that most of us will never be afforded the grace of failing forward. We will never benefit from the affirmative action of generational wealth. pic.twitter.com/ywBjdwZl3E — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

But her speech peaked with her invocation of Trump’s derogatory reference to “Black jobs”:

Michelle Obama: "For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us. See, his limited narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of 2 hard-working highly educated successful people who happened to be Black." pic.twitter.com/fsAHLKP5if — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 21, 2024

Georgia Representin’

We’re not going back to the days of fusty convention roll calls:

Atlanta rapper and producer Lil Jon makes a surprise appearance at the DNC performing “Turn Down for What" during the Georgia delegation's roll call vote. pic.twitter.com/ceTrCH3FR8 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 21, 2024

What Else Did You Miss?

TPM’s highlight piece: Dem Speakers Urge Voters To Not Get Complacent

For the obsessives: TPM’s moment-to-moment live blog

Meanwhile, In Milwaukee …

The Harris-Walz ticket filled the NBA arena in Milwaukee that hosted the Republican convention last month, a split-screen primetime feat with the Democratic convention going on 90 miles away in Chicago:

Walz: They left here riding high. Well, trust me, a hell of a lot can change in four weeks. You run a campaign based on fear, you’re going run into a little trouble when you run into a campaign that’s based on joy pic.twitter.com/O8T9NYI56Z — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

Maria Bartiromo Still Spewing Nonsense On Air

Media Matters flags the xenophobic election conspiracizing that Fox Business News’ Maria Bartiromo has been airing this week:

Maria Bartiromo repeatedly used her Fox Business show to peddle an election fraud conspiracy theory that she claimed originated with the wife of a friend of a friend in Texas and that she made no apparent effort to confirm. But when the Texas Department of Public Safety and the local Republican Party investigated her reckless allegation, they discovered that none of it was true.

More here.

It’s Not Just Trump

TPM’s Khaya Himmelman: Republican State Officials Do Trump’s Election Denying Prep Work For Him

2024 Ephemera

The Harris campaign swamped the Trump campaign in fundraising in July. Harris has raised in the vicinity of $500 million in the month since President Biden ended his re-election bid.

Reclusive Republican megadonor Timothy Mellon gave another $50 million to a pro-Trump Make America Great Again super PAC, raising his total contributions to the group since the start of 2023 to $115 million.

North Carolina moves from Leans Republican to Toss-up in the Crystal Ball Electoral College rating.

Trump Campaign Hack Update

Trump attorney Lindsey Halligan was targeted by the Iranian hacking effort though when it happened and whether it was successful remain unclear, CNN reports.

Santos Is A Two-Time Loser This Week

The same day he pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges, ousted Rep. George Santos (R-NY) saw his civil lawsuit against Jimmy Kimmel dismissed. Santos sued Kimmel for copyright infringement for eliciting and then airing absurd Cameo videos that Santos did.

Important

NYT’s David Sanger: Biden Approved Secret Nuclear Strategy Refocusing on Chinese Threat

Yeah, Keep Talking About Michelle Obama ‘Going Low’

Drunk ass Hulk Hogan “Want me to body slam Kamala Harris? I said, do you want me to body slam Kamala Harris? Want me to drop the leg on Kamala?” " Is she Indian ?" followed by a disgusting racist "How"

Video by TMZ sports pic.twitter.com/0NElruXfZ1 — RidinwithKamala (@tltown2019) August 20, 2024

