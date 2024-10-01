Latest
2 hours ago
Have Government Employees Mentioned Climate Change, Voting or Gender Identity? The Heritage Foundation Wants to Know.
13 hours ago
Happy 100th Birthday, Jimmy Carter
1 day ago
Georgia Dems Sue Kemp To Compel Him To Hold Hearing On Rogue Election Board
5 days ago
How Trumpworld Uses Dramatic Policy Ideas To Terrorize Immigrants And Troll Its Enemies

Key Trump Ally Paves Way For Another Debate Just In Case Vance Faceplants

This is your TPM evening briefing.
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 17: Former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates,... MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 17: Former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 1, 2024 4:53 p.m.
34
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

At least, that’s what it appears former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway is doing in her attempts to goad ex-President Trump into participating in another debate against Vice President Kamala Harris before the election.

Tonight’s debate between Trump running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) and Harris’ VP pick, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will be, it seems, the last major national campaign event before the election on November 5. While Harris has agreed to participate in an October 23 CNN debate against Trump, Trump has already shrugged it off as “too late” in the campaign cycle. Perhaps as part of his recent hand-wringing over the electoral calendar and doing things “too late” in the cycle, he could have a word with his Trumpy friends on the Georgia Election Board.

I digress.

With nothing left on the calendar, Conway, it seems, has been working overtime to convince the former president that it’s a bad look for him to let his running mate have the last word. Knowing his temperament, she may well be successful in goading Trump to participate on that alone. But in speaking about it ahead of Vance’s debate with Walz tonight, it also creates an opening for the former president to Kool-Aid Man in last minute and clean up Vance’s mess if he ditches his Yale debate club bro persona and leans too hard into the Weird tonight.

“I asked President Trump today, interviewed him for an hour, I said to him, ‘The guy I know, you, is not going to be able to sit down after a 90-minute VP debate and let that be the last word in presidential debates,’” Conway told Fox News Monday. “You’re going to say, ‘when’s our next one?’ And I hope he does that.”

“Why not get back in there?” she said.

The Best Of TPM Today

Electoral Politics Are A Terrible Prism For Natural Disasters

Follow our live coverage of tonight’s debate here: Vance And Walz Will Face Off In VP Debate—Likely The Last Major National Campaign Event Before Election

Georgia Judge’s Abortion Decision Will Reverberate Across The South, Albeit Temporarily

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

Trump’s Obsession With Violence Becomes More Explicit

What We Are Reading

Hundreds of citizens wrongly stripped of voting rights in botched effort to legitimize Trump’s conspiracy theory

You Won’t Like Who JD Vance Will Copy at Tonight’s Debate

Rudy Giuliani’s Daughter: Trump Took My Dad From Me. Please Don’t Let Him Take Our Country Too

34
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM’s deputy editor, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest Where Things Stand
Comments Continue Discussion

Notable Replies

  1. He should do it so Harris can kick his ass again.

  2. “I asked President Trump today, interviewed him for an hour, I said to him, ‘The guy I know, you, is not going to be able to sit down after a 90-minute VP debate and let that be the last word in presidential debates,’” Conway told Fox News Monday. “You’re going to say, ‘when’s our next one?’ And I hope he does that.”

    “Why not get back in there?” she said.

    Because he’s still healing the bruises to his ego and his a$$ from the last one they had.

    Look. TIFBG figures he has the election in the bag because of all the cheating that’s about to happen on the GQP side, with voter suppression and chicanery in the certifications.

    Why should he even bother?

  3. Avatar for mec mec says:

    You can bank on Trump proclaiming complete and total victory regardless of Vance’s performance.

  4. Yes, I’d get popcorn in anticipation of that shellacking.

  5. Not sure Conway gets the real picture: it is not that Trump would mind having “the last word” it’s that his entire message depends on deprecating Harris, comparing her unfavorably in the grossest terms, so any direct comparison with her now is virtually guaranteed to make him look bad even if she just opted to stand on the stage and smile at him.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

28 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for fess Avatar for scavok Avatar for jeffgee1 Avatar for eldonlazar Avatar for becca656 Avatar for DuckmanGR Avatar for dont Avatar for drriddle Avatar for lastroth Avatar for leftcoaster Avatar for jonney_5 Avatar for mordant_k Avatar for joriep Avatar for uneducated Avatar for not_so_fluffy Avatar for tindalos Avatar for williamburns Avatar for bcgister Avatar for jackofalltirades Avatar for possum Avatar for mec Avatar for RedGargantua Avatar for SHychka

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: