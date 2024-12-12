Are We Really Supposed To Believe Trump Will Allow A Woman To Carry On His Political Dynasty?

As the Trump family publicly bullies Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis into naming Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump as Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-FL) replacement should he be confirmed to the Cabinet next year, Trump is publicly doubling down on Lara Trump’s political prospects.

In his “Person of the Year” interview with TIME Magazine, Trump pointed to Lara Trump as a member of his family who could potentially, eventually become the face of the Trump political dynasty (while in the same breath insulting his daughter Ivanka Trump, who, he said, “would be a superstar in politics” but she’s “so family-oriented.”)

“Look, she was the head of the Republican Party,” he said of Lara. “She’s a young, a young woman, and she was the head of the Republican Party.”

He went on to express his hopes that he will “be able to also leave people that are extremely competent” and who “get” MAGA to carry the torch when his term is up.

“I have some very competent members of my family. My kids are very competent,” he continued, before describing both Eric Trump and Don Jr. as “very capable.”

While it may be true that Lara Trump is the member of the Trump family who has most adequately and publicly demonstrated her political prowess in leading the RNC into a Trump victory, she is also not of Trump’s own blood, which may matter in dynastic politics.

She is also a woman.

And it’s been speculated for some time that Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, will eventually make a foray into politics. While he ultimately declined to serve as a Florida delegate at the Republican National Convention, he was apparently highly involved in his father’s reelection campaign. His mother, Melania Trump, and others in the Trump family have been vocal about crediting Barron for getting his father to engage with the manosphere and members of the right-wing bro podcast community ahead of the election.

“I’m very proud of him about his knowledge, even about politics, and giving an advice to his father,” Melania Trump told the Denver Gazette earlier this month. “He brought in so many young people. He knows his generation because nowadays the young generation, they don’t sit in front of TV anymore. They are all on the tablets. Their phones and all of these podcasts and streamers.”

“He was very vocal, and he gave advice to his father and was incredible how he brought in a success because he knew exactly who he, his father, needs to contact and to talk to,” she said.

