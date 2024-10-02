LIVE COVERAGE

Walz: I’m Debating Vance Because Pence Did Right Thing On Jan. 6

October 1, 2024
NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Republican vice presidential candidate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), and Democratic vice presidential candidate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, participate in a debate at the CBS Broadcast Center on October... NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Republican vice presidential candidate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), and Democratic vice presidential candidate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, participate in a debate at the CBS Broadcast Center on October 1, 2024 in New York City. This is expected to be the only vice presidential debate of the 2024 general election. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) and Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) are facing off in New York City, the first and only scheduled vice presidential debate before the election.

“CBS Evening News” anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell and “Face the Nation” host and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan are moderating.

Follow our live coverage below:

  1. While Vance is probably going to do better than Trump, Walz is a former teacher and knows how to deal with petulant boys. Let’s get out the popcorn.

  2. And I don’t get the impression that old Tim is someone who gets rattled very easily.

    ETA: Teacher, coach, and don’t forget long-serving senior non-com, too. I don’t expect that entitled, smug, self-satisfied little puke at the other podium to get very far with him.

  3. I can’t see any long term ramifications from this debate.

    “I knew Jack Kennedy, Jack Kennedy was a friend of mine, Senator you’re no Jack Kennedy”. This takedown in 1988 had no effect on that election.

  4. If it seems that folks agree Walz won, Donald will get more desperate and wild…

  5. Although one could argue that Joe Lieberman’s sternly-worded apology to Dick “Dick” Cheney during their 2000 Veep debate certainly didn’t help.

