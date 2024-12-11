Republicans Continue To Block Last-Minute Efforts To Pass Journalist Protections

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 13: U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) (C) speaks after being elected Republican Conference Chair for the 119th Congress following the Senate Republican leadership elections at the U.S. Capitol on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC.
By
|
December 11, 2024 6:14 p.m.
6
Reporters are used to the two-facedness, particularly in the Trump era: Republicans interact with them in the Capitol hallways, leak them information or spin behind closed doors, then go to the floor or a rally and whip up listeners against these “enemies within.” 

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) did the two-step Tuesday, blocking a federal shield bill that would protect journalists from being forced to reveal confidential sources due, in part, to reporters’ supposed “long record of endangering our troops.” 

“Passage of this bill would turn the United Senate into the active accomplice of deep state leakers, traitors and criminals, along with the America-hating and fame-hungry journalists who help them out,” he said on the Senate floor.

He mused that it should be called “The Alexander Vindman Protection Act,” referring to the former NSC employee who testified against Donald Trump during his first impeachment. 

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR), the bill’s primary sponsor, posted on Bluesky: “I’m not taking my foot off the gas. I’ll keep trying to get this bill across the finish line to write much-needed protections for journalists and their sources into black letter law.” 

Wyden also introduced the Free Speech Protection Act last week, a parallel press protection bill that would have shielded journalists from frivolous lawsuits. TPM broke the news of the legislation earlier this month.

Both bills face long odds without robust Republican support. But some advocacy groups are calling for creativity — and persistence — in the face of a looming Trump presidency.

“We need more than speeches about the PRESS Act’s importance. We need action,” Freedom of the Press Foundation Director of Advocacy Seth Stern said in a statement after Cotton objected to Wyden’s request to pass the bill via unanimous consent Tuesday. “Senate Democrats had all year to move this bipartisan bill and now time is running out. Leader Schumer needs to get the PRESS Act into law — whether by attaching it to a year-end legislative package or bringing it to the floor on its own — even if it means shortening lawmakers’ holiday break.”

  1. “Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.” ― George Orwell, 1984

  2. Just maybe,Freedom of the Press Foundation Director of Advocacy Seth Stern if your members had pulled their collective heads out of their arses and called a lying cheating thieving demented con man what he actual is, instead of blatantly sane washing him at every opportunity, you wouldn’t have to advocate for this.
    No one from the MSM has committed an act of journalism in years, if not decades, so there’s no danger of anyone going to jail.

    Also Tom Cotton is a waste of oxygen. The only person endangering US assets with leaks is Agent Orange by revealing classified information to the Russians and Saudis.

  3. Avatar for jtx jtx says:

    Cant have a Free Press in a Republican controled government. It is what the people wanted I guess. That is of those who voted.

  4. Avatar for jtx jtx says:

    Well it is a Free Press! Cant tell them what to print. Look at the money behind the big boys.

  5. Avatar for Paniq Paniq says:

    Now, just wait a Cotton pickin’ dimwit!

