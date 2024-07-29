JD Vance Is Honored You Think He’s A Weird Freak

Much ink has been spilled on Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) being a huge weirdo with dangerous views on everything from women’s bodies to race to soft drinks. Even without the cartoonishly bizarre (and debunked) sofa hoax, Vance has emerged as one of the most unpopular vice presidential choices of all time.

It’s not just a personality thing either. Almost daily, new oppo research surfaces revealing Vance’s past extreme remarks on the very issues the Republicans Party attempted to moderate on during the convention when it revised its policy platform — such as his damaging-for-Trump views on abortion and on punishing women for travel out of state to seek out the procedure.

Over the weekend, the journalists over at Fox checked in with Vance on news that the Kamala Harris campaign — and everyone else in America — called him “weird,” asking the Trump VP candidate during a campaign stump interview whether it “hurts your feelings.”

“No, not at all,” Vance said in an interview that aired Sunday. “It doesn’t hurt my feelings.”

“Look, the price of admission — meaning, the price of getting to serve the people of this country — is the Democrats are going to attack us with everything that they have. I think it’s an honor,” he added.

The problem is, it’s not just Democrats who think Vance is a little freak — and not the fun, much-memed kind. The cringe kind. Sure, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) mentioned over the weekend that Trump picking Vance was “one of the best things [Trump] ever did for Democrats.” But Republicans in Congress are also privately concerned about Vance’s lack of experience, specifically on foreign policy.

This has all led to abundant speculation about whether Trump, too, feels honored by the attacks on his VP, or whether he might be having some regrets.

The Best Of TPM Today

MAGA Resurrects Most Vile Non-Citizen Voting Hysteria As It Flails In Attacking Harris

Trump Promises 2024 Is The Last Time We’ll Have To Vote … Wait, Wut?

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

JD Vance, Awkward and Discomfiting Ragelord — Josh Marshall

What We Are Reading

GOP lawmakers spread debunked ‘body double’ conspiracies

Inside the Supreme Court’s negotiations and compromise on Idaho’s abortion ban

Harris is endorsed by border mayors in swing-state Arizona as she faces GOP criticism on immigration