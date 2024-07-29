Latest
12 hours ago
MAGA Resurrects Most Vile Non-Citizen Voting Hysteria As It Flails In Attacking Harris
4 days ago
Officials Were Prepped For A Dangerous 2024 Election — And That Was Before The Attempted Assassination
4 days ago
Barr Pushed DOJ To Publicize Bogus Voter Fraud Claim Before 2020 Election, IG Finds
on January 29, 2019 in Washington, DC.
5 days ago
Barr’s ‘Highly Unusual’ Involvement in Roger Stone Sentencing Remains Murky

JD Vance Is Honored You Think He’s A Weird Freak

This is your TPM evening briefing.
ST CLOUD, MINNESOTA - JULY 28: Republican vice presidential nominee U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) speaks with media gathered outside the Park Diner on July 28, 2024 in St Cloud, Minnesota. Vance joined U.S. Republican ... ST CLOUD, MINNESOTA - JULY 28: Republican vice presidential nominee U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) speaks with media gathered outside the Park Diner on July 28, 2024 in St Cloud, Minnesota. Vance joined U.S. Republican Presidential nominee former President Donald Trump for a campaign rally last night in Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 29, 2024 6:02 p.m.
39
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Much ink has been spilled on Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) being a huge weirdo with dangerous views on everything from women’s bodies to race to soft drinks. Even without the cartoonishly bizarre (and debunked) sofa hoax, Vance has emerged as one of the most unpopular vice presidential choices of all time.

It’s not just a personality thing either. Almost daily, new oppo research surfaces revealing Vance’s past extreme remarks on the very issues the Republicans Party attempted to moderate on during the convention when it revised its policy platform — such as his damaging-for-Trump views on abortion and on punishing women for travel out of state to seek out the procedure.

Over the weekend, the journalists over at Fox checked in with Vance on news that the Kamala Harris campaign — and everyone else in America — called him “weird,” asking the Trump VP candidate during a campaign stump interview whether it “hurts your feelings.”

“No, not at all,” Vance said in an interview that aired Sunday. “It doesn’t hurt my feelings.”

“Look, the price of admission — meaning, the price of getting to serve the people of this country — is the Democrats are going to attack us with everything that they have. I think it’s an honor,” he added.

The problem is, it’s not just Democrats who think Vance is a little freak — and not the fun, much-memed kind. The cringe kind. Sure, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) mentioned over the weekend that Trump picking Vance was “one of the best things [Trump] ever did for Democrats.” But Republicans in Congress are also privately concerned about Vance’s lack of experience, specifically on foreign policy.

This has all led to abundant speculation about whether Trump, too, feels honored by the attacks on his VP, or whether he might be having some regrets.

The Best Of TPM Today

MAGA Resurrects Most Vile Non-Citizen Voting Hysteria As It Flails In Attacking Harris

Trump Promises 2024 Is The Last Time We’ll Have To Vote … Wait, Wut?

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

JD Vance, Awkward and Discomfiting Ragelord — Josh Marshall

What We Are Reading

GOP lawmakers spread debunked ‘body double’ conspiracies

Inside the Supreme Court’s negotiations and compromise on Idaho’s abortion ban 

Harris is endorsed by border mayors in swing-state Arizona as she faces GOP criticism on immigration 

39
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM’s deputy editor, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest Where Things Stand
Comments Continue Discussion

Notable Replies

  1. You gotta love the bad spot TFG put himself in with his choice of Vance for VP. Stick with him, and most likely lose moderates/independents. Dump him, and probably also lose moderates and independents because he ends up looking weak and inept.

  2. More importantly, dump Vance and you endanger that silicon valley tech bro money. Which was really the only positive to his selection.

  3. Ding Ding Ding. We have a winner.

  4. About Josh’s latest Are You On Team Weird EdBlog:

    But in cataloguing these threats and pumping up outrage over every Trumpian transgression we can also build up the image of their power like inflating a vast flaccid balloon, a sort of collective psyching yourself out. Good thrusting mockery cuts right through that. Yes, they’re dangerous. But they’re also insecure, stunted degenerates.

    HELL YES. The one thing that fascists fear more than anything else is mockery. Their “brand” is all about being impressive and intimidating. Hard to accomplish when people are laughing and pointing at you.

    The Brits knew this.

    BTW, there is so much context there … first of all, the “Lambeth Walk” was a musical number from Me and My Girl from the late '30s. So perfectly familiar to any British wartime theater audience. The footage is from Leni Reifenstahl’s propaganda work Triumph of the Will, just … edited a bit, ya know.

    The Wikipedia article notes that Goebbels was reportedly so enraged by the clip “that he ran out of the screening room kicking chairs and screaming profanities”.

    Which is a mental image that always makes me smile. Poor old Joseph. Went to all this trouble to make his Nazi hordes so impressive and intimidating, and these swine Britishers with a little bit of film editing cut-n-paste make them look ludicrous instead.

    Hate to see it.
    :grin:

  5. Vance is a little freak — and not the fun, much-memed kind. The cringe kind.

    The kind that denounces insurrection while climbing on board the insurrectionist train?

    image
    image1000×1042 88.4 KB

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

33 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for lestatdelc Avatar for scavok Avatar for daveminnj Avatar for philrm Avatar for mondfledermaus Avatar for globalguy Avatar for dont Avatar for mike_in_houston Avatar for musgrove Avatar for califdemdreamer Avatar for hoagie Avatar for commanderogg Avatar for fiftygigs Avatar for jinnj Avatar for edhedh Avatar for susanintheoc Avatar for swell Avatar for tmulcaire Avatar for tpr Avatar for micande Avatar for katscherger Avatar for rascal_crone Avatar for mguravich

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: