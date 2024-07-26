Latest
19 hours ago
Barr Pushed DOJ To Publicize Bogus Voter Fraud Claim Before 2020 Election, IG Finds
on January 29, 2019 in Washington, DC.
2 days ago
Barr’s ‘Highly Unusual’ Involvement in Roger Stone Sentencing Remains Murky
4 days ago
Trumpworld Howls Over The Switch From Biden To Harris
5 days ago
Biden’s Exit Puts The Spotlight On Harris And The DNC Delegates
Morning Memo

Turns Out JD Vance Is One Weird Dude Even Without The Sofa Thing

INSIDE: Kamala Harris ... Donald Trump ... Bill Barr
RADFORD, VA - JULY 22: Republican vice-presidential nominee J.D. Vance walks on stage during a campaign event at Radford University in Radford, Virginia, on Monday, July 22, 2024. (Photo by Tom Brenner for The Washin... RADFORD, VA - JULY 22: Republican vice-presidential nominee J.D. Vance walks on stage during a campaign event at Radford University in Radford, Virginia, on Monday, July 22, 2024. (Photo by Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 26, 2024 10:04 a.m.
374
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo. Sign up for the email version.

Pass The Popcorn

Were it not for an assassination attempt and the President dropping his re-election bid, the past two weeks might have featured the meltdown of JD Vance. Even still, there’s reported grumbling in Trumpworld that he picked the wrong guy, especially in light of Kamala Harris being elevated to the top of the Democratic ticket.

Let’s run through some of the fallout:

How Weird Is He?

JD Vance is turning out to be an oppo researcher’s dream:

  • There’s his history of demeaning people who don’t have children as deserving of less representation in civil life:
  • There’s his call for federal intervention to prevent (Black) women in red states from traveling to blue states for abortions:
  • There’s his endorsement of a book co-authored by Jack Posobiec that call progressives “unhumans” and praises the Jan. 6 rioters.

Weird But Not THAT Weird

An online gag that invented a couch-fucking episode in JD Vance’s Hillbilly Elegy prompted the AP to run and then retract a classic all-time headline: “No, JD Vance did not have sex with a couch.” You will not be surprised to learn that JD Vance and sofas, divans, and couches has turned into a runaway meme.

How’s JD Vance Playing So Far?

2024 Ephemera

  • The Obamas announced their endorsement of Kamala Harris.
  • New DNC rules effectively give Kamala Harris until Aug. 7 to pick her running mate.
  • NYT/Siena poll: Kamala Harris has closed the gap with Donald Trump among likely voters nationally to 48%-47%. In the prior poll earlier this month, when President Biden was still in the race, Trump led him 49%-43%.
  • Donald Trump is bailing on the second presidential debate now that Harris is the Democratic nominee.

A Spectacular Catch

Parker Molloy caught WSJ op-ed writer Jason L. Riley playing it both ways in two columns only two weeks apart:

July 9: Kamala Harris Would Be The Best Democratic Choice

July 23: Kamala Harris Isn’t The Change Democrats Need

Nothing matters.

Republicans Hate Voting, Part 632

NYT: How Some States Are Making It Harder to Register Voters

The Fate Of DOJ Under Trump II

A bipartisan group of some 40 former Justice Department officials have endorsed Kamala Harris largely on rule of law grounds.

It’s About Damn Time

Another day, another belated DOJ inspector general report on the politicization of DOJ under Attorney General Bill Barr. This one is bad.

Piecing Together The Trump Assassination Attempt

Yesterday, the NYT had a piece exploring some of the outstanding questions around the projectile that struck former President Trump’s ear, what law enforcement is analyzing, and noting the political context in which it has become a focus of interest.

This morning, the paper published one of its visual investigations assessing audio-video evidence from the scene and concluded that the projectile was likely a bullet: “[A] detailed analysis of bullet trajectories, footage, photos and audio by The New York Times strongly suggests Mr. Trump was grazed by the first of eight bullets fired by the gunman, Thomas Crooks.”

For his part, Trump is hopping mad about the congressional testimony Wednesday of his own appointee as FBI director, in which he said whether it was a bullet or shrapnel remained an outstanding question.

Trump Prosecution Watch

Two new developments of note in the Trump prosecutions:

  • Mar-a-Lago case: The 11th Circuit Court Appeals has set a briefing schedule through mid-October for Jack Smith’s appeal of U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling that his was unlawfully appointed as special counsel, meaning the appeal (let alone the case itself) will not likely be done by Election Day. Smith could still ask for expedited handling of the appeal.
  • Hush money case: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed his opposition to Trump’s effort to overturn his state court conviction using the Supreme Court’s controversial ruling on presidential immunity.

Kagan Lays Down A Marker For SCOTUS Reform

The associate justice suggested publicly that a panel of lower court judges could enforce the Supreme Court’s new ethics code against the justices.

Olympic Sabotage

SNCF employees and French gendarmes inspect the scene of a suspected attack on the high speed railway network at Croiselles, northern France on July 26, 2024. French security forces are hunting people behind arson attacks that hobbled the country’s high-speed rail network hours before the Olympic Games opening ceremony, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said. (Photo by Denis CHARLET / AFP) (Photo by DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images)

A three-pronged attack on France’s high-speed rail system crippled train travel on the same day as opening ceremonies of the Summer Olympics in Paris.

A Measured Assessment Of Avian Flu

The Atlantic: There Are No Good Options Left With Bird Flu

Largest California Wildfire Of The Year … So Far

CALIFORNIA, USA – JULY 25: Smoke and flames rise from the forest as crews try to extinguish a wildfire in Chico, California, United States on July 25, 2024. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A California man is suspected of arson for allegedly pushing a burning car into a gully Wednesday and igniting the Park fire near Chico, which rapidly grew to more than 160,000 acres, making it the largest conflagration in the state so far this year.

Do you like Morning Memo? Let us know!

374
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief. He oversees the news operations of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Morning Memo
Comments Continue Discussion

Notable Replies

  2. I was almost first but I couldn’t find a cat. Curses!

  3. Is this about the couch? I think I don’t really want the details.

  4. ‘Hit it hard’: Trump flips out after questions are raised if he was really hit by a bullet - Raw Story

    Donald J. Trump
    FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that he wasn’t sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI never even checked!), but he was sure that Crooked Joe Biden was physically andcognitively “uneventful” - Wrong! That’s why he knows nothing about the terrorists and other criminals pouring into our Country at record levels. His only focus is destroying J6 Patriots, Raiding Mar-a-Lago, and saving Radical Left Lunatics, like the ones now in D.C. burning American flags and spray painting over our great National Monuments - with zero retribution. No, it was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard. There was no glass, there was no shrapnel. The hospital called it a “bullet wound to the ear,” and that is what it was. No wonder the once storied FBI has lost the confidence of America!

  5. Screenshot_20240726_023447_Chrome
    Screenshot_20240726_023447_Chrome1080×1174 220 KB

    Harris had a Zoom call last night with over 160,000 attendees, by far the largest Zoom call ever. I’m waiting for Sean Spicer to pop up out of nowhere to claim that it’s actually Trump that had the biggest Zoom call ever. PERIOD! The enthusiasm for Harris is approaching Obama 2008 levels. With the Obamas now having endorsed her, expect Trump’s psychosis to hit a new level of overdrive - like a Yellowstone Supervolcano level.

    Kamala planned a group Zoom
    Since they couldn’t all meet in one room
    The attendee-list tally
    Dwarfed a Trump rally
    Harris-mania now has Trump sensing DOOM

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

368 more replies

Participants

Avatar for josephebacon Avatar for srfromgr Avatar for eldonlazar Avatar for clemmers Avatar for trnc Avatar for chelsea530 Avatar for ralph_vonholst Avatar for lastroth Avatar for leftcoaster Avatar for darrtown Avatar for thunderclapnewman Avatar for southerndem Avatar for massie Avatar for lizzymom Avatar for castor_troy Avatar for coimmigrant Avatar for katscherger Avatar for bcgister Avatar for llwillis Avatar for eaharrison Avatar for txlawyer Avatar for zenicetus Avatar for garrybee Avatar for iafixture

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: