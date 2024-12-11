With House Veto Override Vote, North Carolina Republicans’ Power Grab Is Complete

Latest
1 day ago
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 29: North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper speaks during the lighting ceremony for the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree on the West Lawn on November 29, 2022 in Washington, DC. The 79-foot-tall red s... WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 29: North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper speaks during the lighting ceremony for the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree on the West Lawn on November 29, 2022 in Washington, DC. The 79-foot-tall red spruce, nickname "Ruby," was cut from the Pisgah National Forest near Lake Toxaway, North Carolina, and is decorated with 12,000 ornaments from 125 communities in 13 different states across the country. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 11, 2024 5:39 p.m.
The North Carolina House voted on Wednesday to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto on a GOP-backed bill that will strip power from the newly-elected Democratic Gov. Josh Stein and Attorney General Jeff Jackson. The vote total was 72-46. 

In the waning days of its veto-proof supermajority last month, the Republican-controlled legislature passed a sweeping bill known as SB 382. The legislation allocates some funds to hurricane relief, but more notably explicitly limits the authority of Stein and Jackson. The bill also radically transforms the way that elections are run throughout the entire state, which will make it more difficult for election officials to carry out their responsibilities for upcoming elections. 

“This is a most unfortunate vote,” Democratic State Rep. Pricey Harrison told TPM, after voting against the measure. “The Governor’s veto was spot on; the bill did not provide hurricane relief to an area that needs support now. The bill does contain a number of problematic provisions grabbing power from newly elected Democrats that will likely be found to be unconstitutional once the bill is challenged in court.”

Stein described the fast tracked bill as proof that “Republicans in the General Assembly are grabbing power and exacting political retribution.”

“This legislation was titled disaster relief but instead violates the constitution by taking appointments from the next Governor for the Board of Elections, Utilities Commission and Commander of the NC Highway Patrol, letting political parties choose appellate judges and interfering with the Attorney General’s ability to advocate for lower electric bills for consumers,” Cooper similarly said in a statement this month, shortly after he vetoed the bill.

National Democrats condemned the move as well. “The North Carolina Republican Party is desperately trying to cling to power after North Carolinians soundly rejected state Republicans at the ballot box this November, ” DNC Chair Jaime Harrison, said in a statement shared with TPM. “Rather than respect the will of voters, state Republicans have put up bogus legislation that cloaks their attempt to overturn democracy and undermines essential hurricane relief.”

The bill contains a number of provisions, but most notably, it gives the newly-elected Republican state auditor Dave Boliek, authority over the five-member state election board. This is a responsibility that is typically given to the governor. There is no other state auditor in the country who holds this power. 

The bill also does not allow the attorney general to take positions that are contrary to the general assembly. 

In terms of restructuring the way elections are run, the legislation compresses the timeframe for the counting of provisional ballots into a three-day time period, instead of a ten-day window. It also compresses how long voters have to cure ballots, as well as the timeframe administrators have to count absentee ballots. 

“State Board staff were not consulted about this significant piece of legislation that transfers authority of the State Board of Elections and makes substantial administrative changes that may make it impossible for the county boards of elections to adequately ensure every eligible ballot cast is counted, especially in high turnout elections,” Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections previously said in a statement on the legislation.

Senate Republicans voted to override Cooper’s veto earlier this month in a 30-19 vote.

Khaya Himmelman is a reporter at TPM, based in New York. She previously covered politics and misinformation for The Messenger, Grid, and The Dispatch.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
  1. So much for VOTING or LAW AND ORDER or any ethics, values or morals from the Republican Party.

  2. Either voters start rejecting the erosion of democracy at the ballot box by throwing the GOP out of office, or power grabs and gerrymanders will take political power right out of their hands.

  3. A party that is about to lose office is demonstrating why they don’t deserve to be trusted to hold office in the future.

  4. There’s only one thing that can save democracy in North Carolina now and that’s a series of Supreme Court elections that toss out the Republicans on the court. I’d also say a change of heart by Republicans but the fact that they picked up three “moderates” on this override vote says that’s not going to happen. They are intent on minority rule.

  5. They’re scared of Jeff Jackson, the new AG. He won a house seat so they redistricted him out of that, then he won AG and they took most of his power away. He’s on social media a lot, comes across as a level-headed sane and responsible grown up, so of course the screaming chaos monkeys hate him.

