Trump Judge Questions If Airlifts Under Idaho Abortion Ban Are Really About Mother Who ‘Wants To Kill The Baby’

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 24: A group of doctors join abortion rights supporters at a rally outside the Supreme Court on April 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court hears oral arguments today on Moyle v. United States and Idaho v. United States to decide if Idaho emergency rooms can provide abortions to pregnant women during an emergency using a federal law known as the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act to supersede a state law that criminalizes most abortions in Idaho.
By
|
December 10, 2024 7:21 p.m.
21
When an appellate court on Tuesday got its hearing of the major emergency room abortion case the Supreme Court sent back down last term, the liberals painted a grim picture of women’s suffering under an anti-abortion regime that the conservatives quickly sought to sanitize. 

“Your argument is: If the mother wants to kill the baby even though it’s not necessary to prevent [her death] — then they have to be airlifted,” Judge Lawrence VanDyke, a Trump appointee and former solicitor general of Nevada and Montana, asked the lawyer for an Idaho hospital system after she explained that patients had been airlifted out of the state because they might need what Idaho classifies as a criminal abortion. 

The case, now before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, centers on whether federal emergency room mandates — enshrined in EMTALA, the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act — preempt state abortion bans when they conflict. EMTALA requires that emergency rooms stabilize patients in crisis. Idaho maintains that they don’t overlap, that the ban’s exception for preventing the woman’s death covers all emergencies. The Biden administration and the hospital system counter that pregnant women can experience a range of medical emergencies that put them on the path to permanent injury or illness, if not death. 

Judge Milan Smith, a George W. Bush appointee, underscored the extremity of what the Idaho abortion ban demands.

“A woman comes into the emergency ward and in the physician’s good faith opinion, the woman, unless she has an abortion, is going to lose a leg,” he said. 

“So here you have a physician who is gonna lose his or her license if they treat the person, and the woman might lose her leg otherwise?” he asked incredulously. “You don’t think that’s in conflict with the purposes of EMTALA and a natural reading of it?”

Smith, along with the liberals on the court, pushed back on the anti-abortion fantasy that state laws can ban virtually all abortions without having a devastating effect on women’s health. (Idaho’s legislature allowed the committee tasked with tracking and investigating pregnancy-related deaths to shutter in 2023, a year after its ban took effect.) 

Judge Salvador Mendoza brought up Sandpoint Idaho, where the OB-GYN ward shut down after Idaho’s trigger ban took effect. 

“There are no services available for women who have a situation where they’re bleeding out,” he said.

“What if it’s not catastrophic but it’s resulting in serious injury to the woman — what do we do in that circumstance?” he asked the lawyer for Idaho’s legislators. “Does she have to then rely on a hopefully working vehicle to drive across the border to Spokane, Washington to get services there?”

VanDyke and the other Trump appointees painted the case as federal government overreach by the Biden administration, which is seeking to enforce the commonly held interpretation of EMTALA. “How is this not regulation of the practice of medicine?” Judge Daniel Bress asked. VanDyke mused about whether “ethics” have a place in medicine, and why it shouldn’t be left to the states to decide what they are.

Judge Consuelo Callahan, a George W. Bush appointee, cut through the attempts to accurately depict an anti-abortion regime to ask: “Is this an exercise in futility?” 

She pointed out that a new administration is coming in, and asked whether the judges should just send the case back down to the district court. 

The Supreme Court’s delay — incurred by preemptively taking the case from the 9th Circuit, getting fully briefed and hearing arguments, then deciding that it intervened too early and sending it right back — has made it near-certain that the case will still be percolating when Joe Biden’s Department of Justice becomes Donald Trump’s. It’s very unlikely that Trump’s DOJ will share the Biden one’s interest in preserving abortion rights in emergency rooms, likely ending the case at least in its current posture. 

The Supreme Court majority Trump crafted ended abortion rights across the United States. Now, indirectly, it’ll likely have ended that care for women in red state emergency rooms too.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Comments Continue Discussion

Notable Replies

  2. I can’t even understand this shit anymore.

    Total brain washing, lifetime of adherence.

  3. I keep talking about the difference that the border makes, and it is significant! I may live in a town with Trump flag still flying every fifth house, but my children go to well-funded schools, 5 days a week, I have access to healthcare, and we have a fairly good NICU in nearby Spokane, which all of my kids spent some time in. Our state colleges are some of the best in the country.

    On the other side of the border, and this continues to shock me every f****** day, they only go to school 4 days a week. They’ve shut down obstetrics departments and all of the small towns, forcing people to drive here for health care.

  4. Avatar for godwit godwit says:

    From a Seattle taxpayer - you’re welcome! It’s what your children deserve.

    Side note: eastern oregon schools are also four days a week. Initially because Income tax receipts took a huge hit in 2008 and they’ve kept it up because, um, it makes sports easier, i guess?

  5. “Van Dyke mused about whether “ethics” have a place in medicine, and why it shouldn’t be left to the states to decide what they are.”

    Just perhaps medical decisions and ethics should be left to MD’s and patients, and not Legislators or Judges with no medical training!!!

    What a piece of :poop:

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for ealleniii Avatar for eggrollian Avatar for tigersharktoo Avatar for bethinor Avatar for lastroth Avatar for pb Avatar for darrtown Avatar for nobiru Avatar for brian512 Avatar for coimmigrant Avatar for emkelly Avatar for godwit Avatar for txlawyer Avatar for trustywoods

