Georgia SoS Forced To Shut Down Election Conspiracy Theories MTG Is Spreading On Alex Jones’ Show

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is by now used to playing the straight man in the dark comedy that is Donald Trump and his supporters’ endless hijacking of his state’s election administration to spread MAGA conspiracy theories. But he was forced to dispel yet another mind boggling myth this week, propagated by none other than his state’s own conspiracy-theory congresswoman, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

A recent Atlanta Journal Constitution poll found that Trump has a slight edge over Vice President Kamala Harris in the battleground state, which is experiencing record-high early voting turnout. But Greene has been hard at work the past week elevating a minor error in a county she represents to allege an all-out, anti-Trump, Dominion voting machine-based conspiracy theory.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, last week, Greene posted a screenshot from someone on Facebook, claiming that a voter in Whitfield County, Georgia had a different bubble filled in on the printed-out version of their ballot than the bubble they filled in while voting on a machine. In the tweet she claimed without evidence that it was an issue with the Dominion voting machine “flipping” votes — harkening back to a conspiracy theory pushed by Greene, Trump and their allies in 2020 as they fought desperately to overturn the results of the election in key states that Trump lost.

🚨 CHECK YOUR BALLOTS GEORGIA!



Reports from Whitfield County, GA that Dominion machines are flipping votes.



This is exactly the kind of fraud we saw in 2020 and it cannot be tolerated.



I will be working to investigate this issue and ensure the integrity of our elections in… https://t.co/1rYyQAhE6E pic.twitter.com/0yaBBINPC3 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 18, 2024

While county officials worked to shut down the rumor on Facebook, explaining that the “issue was quickly resolved while the voter was still on-site,” Greene took to Alex Jones’ extremist cesspool of a talk show to give a larger platform to the non-issue.

“That’s extremely concerning,” she told Jones after recounting an unverified and seemingly inaccurate version of events. “It sounds similar to what we heard in 2020,” she continued, referencing the kind of Dominion voting machine lies that led to defamation suits against Fox News and key Trump allies, and major settlements for the voting equipment company.

County and state officials later debunked Greene’s claims, saying the error was in fact the result of a mistake that was made by the actual voter, not a machine or printing error. Speaking on CBS’s “Face the Nation” over the weekend, Raffensperger explained the situation that Greene helped blow out of proportion and said that his office would be working overtime to ensure that conspiracy theories about the election administration system in his state aren’t given oxygen — like they were in 2020.

“What happened with Whitfield County was the lady thought she had pressed a certain, you know, selection, and then when she printed out the ballot, she saw that, and so then she made them aware of it, and it got corrected.

“And then it got blown out of proportion by people that like to use, you know, Twitter and other forms of social media. But we’re going to respond quickly to these sorts of things in 2024 because it’s not supported by the facts. The equipment’s working. We’ve done all sorts of audits, you know, since the last election, and coming up to this election. … “I’m going to make sure that whoever wins this race, that is what gets certified. I’m going to follow the law and follow the Constitution. I’m going to do my job, and that’s what the people of Georgia have elected me to do. I represent the voters of Georgia.”

The Best Of TPM Today

New this morning, from Josh Kovensky and Khaya Himmelman: The One Place Where The Trump Campaign Wants More Mail-In Voting

Rudy Ordered To Hand Over NYC Penthouse, Beemer, Millions in Trump Legal Claims

Musk Encourages People To Post About Voter Fraud, Playing Into Conspiracy Theories

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

Elon Musk’s Fake Sites and Fake Texts Impersonating the Harris Campaign

What We Are Reading

House GOP braces for bitter fight over the power to oust a speaker

Harris will campaign in Texas to highlight state’s abortion ban in a pitch to battleground voters

Federal appeals court upholds trespassing charge used in hundreds of Jan. 6 prosecutions