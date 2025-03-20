Elon Gives House GOP A Little Incentive For Helping The Executive Defy The Judiciary

House Republicans can have $6,600 for supporting Elon Musk’s drive to impeach judges who place checks on President Trump’s lawless executive actions, as a treat.

Musk has been championing talk of impeaching federal judges who block or place temporary holds on some of Trump’s most Constitution-smashing executive actions since Day 1. When judges first started shutting down some of DOGE’s initial stabs at freezing and rescinding congressionally allocated federal grants and funds, Musk was one of the first to push the idea that judicial impeachments were in order.

Since then, some of Trump’s closest allies in the White House and his more far-right friends in the People’s House have latched onto the effort. It’s been a natural escalation in some ways. As I noted in yesterday’s edition of Where Things Stand, House Republicans began ceding their own check on the executive branch during shutdown talks last week. It makes a certain sense for them to begin trying to pare back the third branch of government’s checks as well.

This week, Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) introduced articles of impeachment against U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who has attempted to keep the Trump administration in check after it defied his instructions to halt deportations under the Alien Enemies Act. Republicans have also moved to impeach federal judges Paul Engelmayer, John McConnell Jr., John Bates and Amir Hatem Mahdy Ali.

The New York Times is now reporting that Musk has, apparently, “made the maximum allowable donation to Republican members of Congress who support impeaching federal judges,” in the Times words, citing five people with knowledge of the matter.

Those who have received the $6,600 donation include Gill, as well as Reps. Eli Crane (R-AZ), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Andy Ogles (R-TN), Andrew Clyde (R-GA), Derrick Van Orden (R-WI). Each of these Republicans has either publicly supported impeaching judges who have ruled against the Trump administration or has taken some sort of “action” in response to recent rulings. Musk also donated to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who criticized Boasberg.

Not content to just hand over their own authority, and thereby expanding the powers of the executive branch, Musk is giving House Republicans incentive to help the Trump administration take a sledgehammer to additional parts of our system of checks and balances.

GOP Stunned To Learn People Care About Fed Gov’t

While most of her colleagues are hiding from their constituents while at home in their states this week, Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY), who launched a successful primary challenge against former Rep. Liz Cheney in 2022, decided to face voters in person in her district (one that Biden won in 2020). Rather than answering questions about constituents’ concerns, it appears she spent the whole time gaslighting the crowd, which was angry about the Trump administration’s latest lawless executive actions. Per NBC News:

“It’s so bizarre to me how obsessed you are with federal government,” Hageman told attendees, prompting more outbursts from the crowd. “You guys are going to have a heart attack if you don’t calm down,” she added. “I’m sorry, your hysteria is just really over the top.”

She ended the town hall 15 mins early and her office later claimed that the uproar was staged by Dem activists, just as it, presumably, was for the rest of her Republican colleagues who have been berated by scared and angry constituents in recent weeks.

Paxton Is Going After Midwives

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has brought the first criminal charges under his state’s near total abortion ban against a midwife for, he claimed, providing illegal abortions. It’s one of the first times since Roe was overturned that a provider has been charged. As “Abortion, Every Day” author Jessica Valenti pointed out, it appears that Paxton is attempting to do some broader anti-abortion, but also anti-midwife care, messaging with the arrest by framing it as a crackdown on someone practicing medicine “without a license” — rather than an outright attack on abortion access in the state.

‘Radical Reinterpretations Of The Sheriff’s Role’

Check out this new piece from The Bulwark, as the constitutional sheriffs movement gets in line behind Trump’s mass deportations effort: Your Sheriff Might Be Planning to Help ICE Conduct Mass Deportations

TPM’s ICYMI

MAGA Is Raging Hard Against The Judges Who Get In Its Way

The Problem With Needing Trump To Whip Your Votes

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

DOJ Asserts Trump Hypothetically Has Power To Purge All Female Agency Heads, Or Those Over 40

What We Are Reading

Vivian Wilson on Being Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter, Going Viral, and Protecting Trans Youth

If Trump Defies the Courts, Here’s What a Judge Can Do

Tesla Recalls Cybertrucks After Steel Trim Pieces Come Loose