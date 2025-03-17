Latest
Trump Admin Ups Defiance Of Court Over Alien Enemies Act Removals
8 hours ago
Senate And House Dems Condemn Trump's Destructive Enemies Speech At DOJ
3 days ago
Senate Passes Bipartisan Bill To Protect Washington D.C. From House GOP Budget Slash
3 days ago
Raskin Pushes DOJ To Rein In DC US Attorney Ed Martin

Trump's Cronies Line Up To Help Him Defy The Judiciary

This is your TPM evening briefing.
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 17: White House Border Czar Tom Homan talks with reporters on the driveway outside the West Wing on March 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. Homan defended President Donald Trump's use of the Alien En... WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 17: White House Border Czar Tom Homan talks with reporters on the driveway outside the West Wing on March 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. Homan defended President Donald Trump's use of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to send Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador over the weekend even after a federal judge had ordered that the planes reverse course and return the detainees to the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 17, 2025 6:17 p.m.
9
Donald Trump’s administration has openly crossed a big red line — one we’ve been tracking for some time now, as Trump and his allies openly question the judiciary’s authority to block Trump’s various lawless executive actions. The Trump administration had already slipped out of compliance with some court orders blocking executive actions, but up until this weekend, much of that was chalked up to the chaos of the DOGE rampage through much of the federal government, and of the Trump administration more generally. It was unclear how much was pointed defiance, and how much incompetence.

Then Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act over the weekend and gleefully defied a federal court order blocking any deportations under the act — deporting a group of Venezuelan nationals to El Salvador and ignoring a judge’s command that any planes already in the air turn around. It was the crossing-the-rubicon moment we’d been keeping an eye out for, as my colleague David Kurtz described it today.

A few of Trump’s closest allies have been doing the work on Monday to not just publicly justify the Trump administration’s blatant disregard for its coequal branches of government, but also to get revenge on the federal judge who blocked the deportations in the first place, and before whom the issue still sits.

During an interview on “Fox and Friends” Monday morning, Trump’s border czar Tom Homan continued pushing the White House’s claim that an airplane carrying the migrants was already in international waters when U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ordered the planes to either not leave the U.S. or return to it if they had already left — a claim that, during a hearing later on Monday, Boasberg said he found irrelevant. The Trump administration invoked the Alien Enemies Act over the weekend in response to Boasberg’s earlier order temporarily blocking five of the migrants, who were targeted as alleged members of the Tren de Aragua gang.

Homan also adopted Trump’s flippant tone, and one later employed by his DOJ, about the administration’s outright defiance of the order.

“I’m proud to be a part of this administration. We’re not stopping,” he said on Fox News Monday. “I don’t care what the judges think. I don’t care.”

At least one Trump ally in Congress is taking things a step further. Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) announced in a post on Twitter over the weekend that he would push to impeach Boasberg.

Gill isnt the first Republican in Congress to take a stab at performative fealty by going after judges who dare to do their constitutional duty of interpreting the laws in reality-based ways — in doing so, providing a check on the Trump administration’s attempts to expand the power of the executive branch.

Last month, Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) filed articles of impeachment against District Judge Paul Engelmayer, the judge who limited DOGE’s access to sensitive Treasury Department data.

Senate And House Dems Condemn Trump's Destructive Enemies Speech At DOJ

Trump's Open Defiance Of Federal Courts Is Now At Hand

Observe, Orient, Decide, and Act: Notes on Preserving the American Republic

Hegseth's ban on cultural celebrations gave St. Patrick's Day a pass

Top broadband official exits Commerce Department with sharp Musk warning

Notable Replies

  1. Now the entire convicted felon’s administration is doing a five year old tantrum. ‘I don’t care what mommy said, I will do what I want. So there. Try to make me do otherwise.’

    I wonder what Roberts court will do.

  2. What I love about this whole charade (sounds better with the Brit pronunciation) is that the Tough on Crime gang is throwing the (alleged) criminals out of the country, as opposed it trying them, convicting them and making them do time here.

    Perhaps they are not criminals?

  3. If there are any lawyers around here (txlawyer?), can y’all comment on whether it is legal or even possible to actually arrest the president? For what, you may ask. Well, there are or will be a few possibilities:

    • refusing to comply with an order
    • violations of law, repeatedly (see 1)
    • acting generally deranged and cuckoo-bananas

    Yes, I’ve heard of the theoretical concepts of “impeachment” and “25th amendment”. Both are irrelevant in the current situation, however.

  4. Lock up the officials who refuse a court order. That’s what would happen to me if I defied a court order.

  5. Apparently, it doesn’t matter what the Roberts court says, if Stephen Miller doesn’t like it. I suspect they’ll carefully deliberate and find a way to put a fig leaf on Dear Leader’s unconstitutional actions. And all the wrong people will find that sufficient, and carry on locking up and/or deporting whoever they want.

