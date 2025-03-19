Latest
11 hours ago
Emails Reveal Top IRS Lawyer Warned Trump Firings Were a ‘Fraud’ on the Courts
12 hours ago
Incredulous Judge Gives Admin One Day Reprieve On Producing Evidence On Flouted Court Order
14 hours ago
Trump Admin Insults Judge In Bid To Hide Evidence That it Flouted Court Order

Judge Denies Emergency Relief For Fired USIP Members After Armed DOGE Takeover

She added that she’s 'offended' by use of 'guns and threats by DOGE against American citizens.'
TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk (R) speak before departing the White House on his way to his South Florida home in Mar-a-Lago in Florida on March 14, 2025. Trump is spending the weekend at his Flori... TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk (R) speak before departing the White House on his way to his South Florida home in Mar-a-Lago in Florida on March 14, 2025. Trump is spending the weekend at his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 19, 2025 5:27 p.m.
28
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

While a federal judge Wednesday expressed disgust with DOGE’s armed takeover of the U.S. Institute of Peace, she ruled against the fired board members’ request to be immediately reinstated. 

Judge Beryl Howell of the D.C. District Court will instead let the firings stand for now, requesting that the parties come up with a schedule to move the case forward quickly. 

She found that the fired board members were not likely enough to succeed on the merits or be found to have suffered irreparable harm, pointing both to the uniqueness of the agency — a charitable corporation set up by Congress to operate independently — and the precedent set by the D.C. Circuit in Dellinger v. Bessent. In that case, the D.C. Circuit Court nullified a temporary restraining order from the lower court, which had restored the fired head of the U.S. Office of Special Counsel. 

She delivered her ruling from the bench, and it may have come as a surprise to the lawyers before her. She’d spent much of the two-hour hearing lambasting DOGE for taking over the USIP building and expelling its staff with armed law enforcement, threats of criminal investigation and unannounced home visits by the FBI.

“This conduct of using law enforcement, threatening criminal investigations, using armed law enforcement from three different agencies — the Metropolitan Police Department, Department of State security police, the FBI — to carry out Executive Order 14217 — all of that targeting, probably terrorizing, the employees and the staff at the Institute when there are so many other lawful ways to accomplish the goals,” she said, her first remarks to Brian Hudak of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C. “Why? Why those ways here? Just because DOGE is in a rush?”

Later, she asked Hudak if he was “offended” at how the takeover was executed, saying that she was offended on behalf of the American citizens who had been treated “so abominably.” 

While DOGE’s takeover of USIP echoes its takeover of other small agencies oriented towards foreign aid and peacemaking, it has distinct, sinister notes. The board members were fired abruptly, by email, without any attempt to fulfill the statutory requirements for their removal, much the same as at other agencies. The members of the administration who serve as “ex-officio” members of the board quickly installed their own president. But the use of law enforcement in the USIP takeover sets it apart.  

With mounting incredulity, Howell pressed the lawyer for the fired board members for details on FBI agents arriving “unannounced” at the home of the Institute’s security chief, as DOGE sought ways into the building. She gaped at DOGE’s ultimate strategy for gaining entry: threatening all the federal contracts of the Institute’s ex-security contractors, who still had a key that they ended up using to access the building. She counted up the total number of armed law enforcement on the premises: “That’s a lot of law enforcement at a charitable corporation’s building to enforce this executive order, wouldn’t you say?” she asked the attorneys. As she mulled granting the fired board members’ request for reinstatement and tossing DOGE off the premises, she half-joked that it could spark an “armed battle.” 

DOGE hasn’t softened its methods, despite losing some other illegal-firing battles in the lower courts. Indeed, calls to impeach judges who rule against the administration — often amplified by Elon Musk — have only grown louder on the right, with President Trump calling for the impeachment of a “radical left lunatic of a judge” who temporarily stopped his expulsion of Venezuelan migrants under war powers not used by a president since World War II. In a rare move, Chief Justice John Roberts released a statement rebuking the calls for judicial impeachment. 

Still, if actual lower court losses haven’t stopped DOGE, it’s hard to see how Howell’s ruling allowing the firings to stand, no matter how sternly delivered, will slow its razing of the federal government — rendering one of her lines of questioning Wednesday an academic one: 

What are legal ways the administration could shrink the federal government “without using the force of guns and threats by DOGE against American citizens and those who served our country for years?” 

28
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
28
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. “If you do that very bad thing one more time, we’re going to keep letting you.” They’ll have t-shirts of her rebuke printed up soon enough.

  2. Fucking useless.

  3. Avatar for jrw jrw says:

    I’m offended and disgusted, but it’s okay?

    That’ll do the job.

  4. I’m not going to question the legal ruling. It probably makes sense based on established precedent. However, the fact that people can behave in the way that those m************ behaved and suffer no consequences is disgusting.

  5. IIR Maddow’s show last night C, then the reason that the DC Police were there, was because of Acting US District Attorney-DC Ed Martin called them. I wonder if someone is keeping track of his skullduggery, and what the statue of limitations are for each horrible act?

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

22 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for sandi Avatar for ealleniii Avatar for daveminnj Avatar for padfoot Avatar for tecmage Avatar for lastroth Avatar for left_in_washington_state Avatar for musgrove Avatar for leftcoaster Avatar for topchap Avatar for darrtown Avatar for benthere Avatar for tiowally Avatar for BruceWayne Avatar for demosthenes59 Avatar for jrw Avatar for emkelly Avatar for majesticunicorn Avatar for old_guru Avatar for iafixture Avatar for IBecameACitizenforthis

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: