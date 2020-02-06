Trump Praises Rep. Jim Jordan’s Wrestling Body In Rambling Speech Celebrating Acquittal

Latest
3 hours ago
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 06: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) raises his hand as he's acknowledged by U.S. President Donald Trump as he speaks one day after the U.S. Senate acquitted on two articles of impeachment, in the Eas... WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 06: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) raises his hand as he's acknowledged by U.S. President Donald Trump as he speaks one day after the U.S. Senate acquitted on two articles of impeachment, in the East Room of the White House February 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. After five months of congressional hearings and investigations about President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, the U.S. Senate formally acquitted the president of charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 6, 2020 1:09 p.m.
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is “very proud of his body,” the President of the United States commented Thursday.

Jordan was one of an array of political allies on whom Trump lavished praise Thursday, during a lengthy, rambling speech celebrating his acquittal by the Senate on two impeachment charges.

“He’s the NCAA — meaning, a couple years ago in college — wrestling champ,” Trump said of Jordan. “That means in all of college, you’re the best. His record was ridiculous. Nobody could beat him.”

“And I see it. Every time I see it. When I first got to know Jim Jordan, I said, huh, he never wears a jacket. What the hell is going on? He’s obviously very proud of his body.”

Trump kept on complimenting Jordan’s physique.

“They say when Jim works out, even though he’s not as young as he was, the machine starts burning. It’s just a different form of a workout than us.”

“Right, Sonny?” Trump said, seemingly referring to the rotund secretary of Agriculture.

Trump added that Jordan’s ears hinted at his wrestling past.

“I’m looking at those ears, and I say, ‘Those ears have something going on there. Did you ever wrestle?’ ‘Yeah, I did.’”

After his time as a college wrestler, Jordan coached wrestling at the Ohio State University. Multiple former student wrestlers have accused him of ignoring evidence of rampant sexual abuse as a coach. Jordan has maintained his ignorance.

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
