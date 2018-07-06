A Fifth Wrestler Accuses Jordan Of Lying About Ignorance Of Sexual Abuse

Two more former Ohio State wrestlers came forward Thursday to claim that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) knew about allegations of rampant sexual abuse carried out by the team doctor while Jordan was the assistant coach, despite his denials.

This brings the total up to five of Jordan’s former wrestlers accusing him of lying.

According to a Thursday NBC report, Shawn Dailey says that he was groped repeatedly by team doctor Richard Strauss in the 1990s. He said that while he was too ashamed to report his experience directly to Jordan, he partook in multiple conversations with Jordan and his teammates during which Strauss’ alleged conduct was discussed.

“I participated with Jimmy and the other wrestlers in locker-room talk about Strauss. We all did,” Dailey told NBC, referring to Jordan. “It was very common knowledge in the locker room that if you went to Dr. Strauss for anything, you would have to pull your pants down.”

NBC reported earlier this week the accounts of three other former wrestlers who alleged similar experiences with Strauss. Dailey confirmed the account of one of them, Dunyasha Yetts.

“Dunyasha comes back and tells Jimmy, ‘Seriously, why do I have to pull down my pants for a thumb injury?’” Dailey said. “Jimmy said something to the extent of, ‘If he tried that with me, I would kill him.'”

Daily added that his coming forward is in no way politically motivated, as he is a Republican and has contributed to Jordan’s campaign in the past.

“What happened drove me out of the sport,” said Dailey told NBC. “So I was surprised to hear Jim say that he knew nothing about it.”

“Jimmy’s a good guy,” he added. “But to say that he had no knowledge of it, I would say that’s kind of hurtful.”

A Thursday Wall Street Journal report contained another account of utter disbelief that Jordan would feign ignorance, as the allegations of assault were so widespread.

“There’s no way unless he’s got dementia or something that he’s got no recollection of what was going on at Ohio State,” Mark Coleman, former Ohio State wrestler and UFC world champion, told the Wall Street Journal. “I have nothing but respect for this man, I love this man, but he knew as far as I’m concerned.”

Strauss committed suicide in 2005 and a university investigation into his conduct has since been opened.

Jordan has consistently denied that he had any knowledge of the abuse allegations. President Donald Trump lent his support to Jordan on Thursday, saying that he doesn’t “believe [the wrestlers] at all” and only believes Jordan.

Though investigators’ initial emails were sent to Jordan via a bad email address, communication has now been straightened out and an interview with Jordan is in the works.