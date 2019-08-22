Tom Cotton Claims Credit For Trump’s Greenland Idea

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) is taking credit for President Donald Trump’s failed idea of purchasing Greenland as a potential new addition to the U.S.

During a speaking engagement Wednesday in Little Rock, Arkansas, Cotton said that he suggested the idea to Trump months before the President expressed interest, according to a Talk Business & Politics report.

Cotton said he met with the Danish ambassador to propose the “no-brainer” sale of Greenland to the U.S.

“Obviously, the right decision for this country,” Cotton said. “You’re joking, but I can reveal to you that several months ago, I met with the Danish ambassador and I proposed that they sell Greenland to us.”

Cotton argued that Greenland’s mineral reserves and its strategic location means that its “economic potential is untold,” according to the report. Cotton added that the island is “vital to our national security.”

“Anyone who can’t see that is blinded by Trump derangement,” Cotton said.

Cotton mentioned that in 2018 the Chinese government tried to convince the local government of Greenland to let it build three military bases there — but that the Trump administration and some in Congress convinced Denmark to block the deal at the last minute.

“I told the President you should buy it as well,” Cotton said, adding later that Trump “heard that from me and from some other people as well.”

Trump abruptly canceled his trip to Denmark Wednesday after Danish and Greenland officials expressed that they were not sold on the idea.

Shortly after announcing the trip cancellation, Trump went after the Danish prime minister for being “nasty” in response to his offer to purchase Greenland. On Thursday, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that she “responded very nicely” to Trump.