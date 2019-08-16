Greenland Official: ‘We Are Open For Business, But We’re Not For Sale’

Greenland’s foreign minister Ane Lone Bagger tersely dismissed President Donald Trump’s reported desire to buy Greenland on Friday, saying “we are open for business, but we’re not for sale.”

Greenland is an autonomous Danish territory rich in natural resources, and Trump reportedly likes the idea of adding a new state to the union.

Danish officials, however, were less sold on the idea, according to Reuters.

“If he is truly contemplating this, then this is final proof, that he has gone mad,” said foreign affairs spokesman for the Danish People’s Party Soren Espersen.

From a former prime minister:

It must be an April Fool’s Day joke … but totally out of sesson! https://t.co/ev5DDVZc5f — Lars Løkke Rasmussen (@larsloekke) August 15, 2019

Trump is due to travel to Copenhagen in September and will meet with the prime ministers of Denmark and Greenland then.