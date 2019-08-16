Latest
An Odd Trio Of Conservative Voices Are Mad About Israel’s Ban On Tlaib, Omar
Trump Accidentally Fat Shames One Of His Own Supporters At Rally
DETROIT, MI - JULY 22: U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) speaks at the opening plenary session of the NAACP 110th National Convention on July 22, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. The Convention is from July 20 to July 24 at Detroit’s COBO Center. The theme of this year’s Convention is, “When We Fight, We Win.” (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
After Ban, Tlaib Requests Special Permission To Enter Israel To See Grandmother
Greenland Official: ‘We Are Open For Business, But We’re Not For Sale’

COPENHAGEN /DENMARK- Greenland's national flag 13 Auguest 2014 (Photo by Francis Dean/Deanpictures)
Corbis via Getty Images
By
August 16, 2019 8:02 am
Greenland’s foreign minister Ane Lone Bagger tersely dismissed President Donald Trump’s reported desire to buy Greenland on Friday, saying “we are open for business, but we’re not for sale.”

Greenland is an autonomous Danish territory rich in natural resources, and Trump reportedly likes the idea of adding a new state to the union.

Danish officials, however, were less sold on the idea, according to Reuters.

“If he is truly contemplating this, then this is final proof, that he has gone mad,” said foreign affairs spokesman for the Danish People’s Party Soren Espersen.

From a former prime minister:

Trump is due to travel to Copenhagen in September and will meet with the prime ministers of Denmark and Greenland then.

