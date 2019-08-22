Danish Prime Minister Thinks Her Trump Response Was Actually Very Nice

The prime minister of Denmark is defending herself after President Trump said she was “nasty” in response to his interest in buying Greenland.

“I don’t think I have been blunt or harsh in this discussion,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a Danish state broadcaster, according to Bloomberg. “I actually think we have responded very nicely from the Danish side. … When you are close allies and good friends, like Denmark and the U.S. are, there should also be room for disagreements along the way. I hope we can stop this discussion soon.”

Trump lashed out at Frederiksen after she said it was “absurd” for Trump to think he could buy Greenland, an interest that he’s reportedly been talking about privately for at least the past year. Trump abruptly canceled his planned trip to Denmark, and later confirmed to reporters that he decided against the visit because Frederiksen was “very not nice” about the Greenland ordeal.