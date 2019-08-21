Latest
news

Trump’s Feelings Were Hurt By Denmark PM’s ‘Very Not Nice’ Response On Greenland

AFP/Getty Images
By
August 21, 2019 12:55 pm
President Trump made it abundantly clear that he cancelled his trip to Denmark because the “nasty” prime minister wasn’t very nice in response to his offer to purchase Greenland.

“Denmark, I looked forward to going, but I thought that the prime minister’s statement that it was ‘absurd,’ that it was an ‘absurd idea,’ was nasty. I thought it was an inappropriate statement,” he said. “All she had to do is say, ‘no, we wouldn’t be interested.’ We can’t treat the United States of America the way they treated us under President Obama. I thought it was a very not nice way of saying something. They could have told me no.”

Several Danish officials have spoken out against President Trump’s apparent interest in purchasing Greenland, but he seems to be particularly bothered by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s response, that the idea of purchasing the country was “absurd,” a word Trump later called “terrible” and “not a nice statement.”

“She’s blowing off the United States,” he said.

Comments
