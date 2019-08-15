WSJ: Trump Wants To Buy Greenland

Latest
August 15, 2019 5:59 pm
President Donald Trump’s seeing green…land.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Trump is eyeing Greenland as a potential new addition to the U.S.

Two unnamed sources told the Journal that the President has gone as far as asking his White House counsel about buying the island (an autonomous nation belonging to Denmark), though it’s unknown how seriously he plans on pursuing the idea.

As one of the paper’s sources pointed out, since Trump hasn’t floated the idea at one of his campaign rallies yet, “he probably isn’t seriously considering it,” in the Journal’s words.

Trump reportedly wants both Greenland’s natural resources and the legacy of adding a new state to the union.

Read the full story here.

