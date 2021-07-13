The RNC’s Top Lawyer Privately Slammed Trumpland’s ‘Joke’ Of An Election Steal

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

Behind Closed Doors

Republican National Committee chief counsel Justin Riemer fully recognized that Rudy Giuliani and Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis’ post-election lawsuits were a clown show, according to an email obtained by the Washington Post.

“What Rudy and Jenna are doing is a joke and they are getting laughed out of court,” Riemer wrote in an email to a former party official on November 28. “They are misleading millions of people who have wishful thinking that the president is going to somehow win this thing.”

But what the RNC lawyer was reportedly worried about was how absurd lawsuits were damaging the party’s bogus “election integrity” crusade to justify the current wave of voter suppression legislation.

Giuliani tried to get Riemer fired after he heard about the email, according to the Post.

A Kraken Disaster

Lin Wood, one of the “Team Kraken” lawyers behind some of the ridiculous lawsuits to steal the election, deleted a Telegram post that included a clip of the sanctions hearing he and the other Krackenistas faced yesterday that threatens to take away their law licenses.

That hearing was a shitshow , by the way.

How The Prototype Of The GOP’s Anti-CRT Crusade Went

In the late 2000s, Arizona Republicans went to war against a Mexican American studies curriculum that they accused of being “anti-American” and “race-based,” and eventually banned it in 2010.

Unfortunately for those lawmakers, the ban failed to kill the program. The ban was struck down in the courts as unconstitutional, teachers changed the name to “culturally responsive” studies and kept the same books they’d used before the ban. The program is now “bigger than Mexican American studies ever was,” according to Politico.

But the quality of the program reportedly has gone down with state officials monitoring the teachers.

In Case You Missed It

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s own former clerks say they don’t understand why their ex-boss still hasn’t retired after the end of SCOTUS’ term last month.

“We’re genuinely perplexed as to why he’s decided to stay around,” a former clerk tells Insider.

It’s not like Breyer isn’t aware of progressives’ urgency in ensuring that Biden has the chance to replace him while Democrats control the Senate-but the pressure isn’t helping given how he wants to avoid a retirement looking like a political act, the clerks say.

Galaxy Brain

A Newsmax host argued that getting vaccinated “is just generally kind of going against nature” and that a bunch of people dying from disease is just the way the cookie crumbles, man.

His hot take: “If there is some disease out there, maybe there’s just an ebb and flow to life where something’s supposed to wipe out a certain amount of people, and that’s just kind of the way evolution goes.”

