Latest
13 hours ago ago
Report: Trump’s Claim About Officer Who Fatally Shot Ashli Babbitt Is Fully Wrong
14 hours ago ago
Texas GOPers Spin Dem Walkout As Abdication Of Duty, Vow To Pass Voting Restrictions
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 03: British diver Vernon Unsworth; L, watches his attorneys; Mark Stephen; R, and L. Lin Wood; C, speaks to members of the media while they arrive at US District Court, Central District of California in Los Angeles, U.S. on December 3, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The British diver sued the Tesla CEO Elon Musk over calling him "'Pedo Guy" and rapist. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)
14 hours ago ago
Lin Wood Deletes Telegram Post That May Have Violated Court Order
Morning Memo

The RNC’s Top Lawyer Privately Slammed Trumpland’s ‘Joke’ Of An Election Steal

GETTYSBURG, PA - NOVEMBER 25: Jenna Ellis, a member of President Donald Trumps legal team, holds up a cell phone to the microphone so President Trump can speak during a Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee public hearing Wednesday at the Wyndham Gettysburg hotel to discuss 2020 election issues and irregularities on November 25, 2020 in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Giuliani is continuing his push to over turn election results in the courts. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Jenna Ellis; Rudy Giuliani
GETTYSBURG, PA - NOVEMBER 25: Jenna Ellis, a member of President Donald Trumps legal team, holds up a cell phone to the microphone so President Trump can speak during a Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee p... GETTYSBURG, PA - NOVEMBER 25: Jenna Ellis, a member of President Donald Trumps legal team, holds up a cell phone to the microphone so President Trump can speak during a Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee public hearing Wednesday at the Wyndham Gettysburg Hotel to discuss 2020 election issues and irregularities on November 25, 2020 in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Giuliani is continuing his push to overturn election results in the courts. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 13, 2021 7:41 a.m.

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

Behind Closed Doors

Republican National Committee chief counsel Justin Riemer fully recognized that Rudy Giuliani and Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis’ post-election lawsuits were a clown show, according to an email obtained by the Washington Post.

  • “What Rudy and Jenna are doing is a joke and they are getting laughed out of court,” Riemer wrote in an email to a former party official on November 28. “They are misleading millions of people who have wishful thinking that the president is going to somehow win this thing.”
  • But what the RNC lawyer was reportedly worried about was how absurd lawsuits were damaging the party’s bogus “election integrity” crusade to justify the current wave of voter suppression legislation.
  • Giuliani tried to get Riemer fired after he heard about the email, according to the Post.

A Kraken Disaster

Lin Wood, one of the “Team Kraken” lawyers behind some of the ridiculous lawsuits to steal the election, deleted a Telegram post that included a clip of the sanctions hearing he and the other Krackenistas faced yesterday that threatens to take away their law licenses.

  • That hearing was a shitshow, by the way.

How The Prototype Of The GOP’s Anti-CRT Crusade Went

In the late 2000s, Arizona Republicans went to war against a Mexican American studies curriculum that they accused of being “anti-American” and “race-based,” and eventually banned it in 2010.

  • Unfortunately for those lawmakers, the ban failed to kill the program. The ban  was struck down in the courts as unconstitutional, teachers changed the name to “culturally responsive” studies and kept the same books they’d used before the ban. The program is now “bigger than Mexican American studies ever was,” according to Politico.
  • But the quality of the program reportedly has gone down with state officials monitoring the teachers.

In Case You Missed It

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s own former clerks say they don’t understand why their ex-boss still hasn’t retired after the end of SCOTUS’ term last month.

  • “We’re genuinely perplexed as to why he’s decided to stay around,” a former clerk tells Insider.
  • It’s not like Breyer isn’t aware of progressives’ urgency in ensuring that Biden has the chance to replace him while Democrats control the Senate-but the pressure isn’t helping given how he wants to avoid a retirement looking like a political act, the clerks say.

Galaxy Brain

A Newsmax host argued that getting vaccinated “is just generally kind of going against nature” and that a bunch of people dying from disease is just the way the cookie crumbles, man.

  • His hot take: “If there is some disease out there, maybe there’s just an ebb and flow to life where something’s supposed to wipe out a certain amount of people, and that’s just kind of the way evolution goes.”

Morning Memo will be updated. Check back.

Are there things that are happening that you want to see in tomorrow’s Morning Memo? Send us the things.

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: