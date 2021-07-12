Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: Attorney Sidney Powell speaks to the press about various lawsuits related to the 2020 election, inside the Republican National Committee headquarters on November 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump, who has not been seen publicly in several days, continues to push baseless claims about election fraud and dispute the results of the 2020 United States presidential election. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
3 hours ago ago
‘Kraken’ Team Pelts Judge With Fraud 2020 Redux In Sanctions Hearing

Lin Wood Deletes Telegram Post That May Have Violated Court Order

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 03: British diver Vernon Unsworth; L, watches his attorneys; Mark Stephen; R, and L. Lin Wood; C, speaks to members of the media while they arrive at US District Court, Central District of California in Los Angeles, U.S. on December 3, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The British diver sued the Tesla CEO Elon Musk over calling him "'Pedo Guy" and rapist. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 03: Attorneys L. Lin Wood (C) and Mark Stephen (L) speak to the media about their client, British rescue diver Vernon Unsworth (rear), as they arrive at US District Court on December 3, 201... LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 03: Attorneys L. Lin Wood (C) and Mark Stephen (L) speak to the media about their client, British rescue diver Vernon Unsworth (rear), as they arrive at US District Court on December 3, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Unsworth is suing Tesla CEO Elon Musk for defamation over calling him "Pedo Guy" and rapist. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 12, 2021 6:01 p.m.

Lin Wood deleted a Telegram post on Monday that risked running afoul of a federal judge that he had already spent part of the day antagonizing.

U.S. District Judge Linda Parker for the Eastern District of Michigan had issued an order saying that a sanctions hearing on Monday was to be made available to the public, but not recorded or reproduced in any way.

The hearing was held to determine whether Lin Wood and others, including Sidney Powell, who pushed the myth that the 2020 election was stolen via a lawsuit, should face sanctions for heaping false allegations on the court. It was the so-called “Kraken” lawsuit that was at issue.

In the order banning any recording of the hearing, Judge Parker wrote that attorneys who violated it risked sanctions.

One hour after the hearing ended, Wood posted a video of the hearing on his Telegram channel. It included a clip of Powell’s closing arguments.

Two hours later, Wood wrote that he had deleted the message.

“I was asked by my present counsel to remove the Telegram post where I had shared another channel’s recording of Sidney Powell’s comments at the end of the hearing,” Wood wrote.

“I only hope that those who listened to the hearing remember what happened and will tell others,” he added.

The hearing featured multiple shouting matches between the “Kraken” lawyers and the judge as they doubled down on myths that the election was stolen. Wood tried to distance himself from involvement in the lawsuit, saying that he hadn’t heard of it until reading about it in the paper.

His name is on the complaint.

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
