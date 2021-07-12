Lin Wood Deletes Telegram Post That May Have Violated Court Order

Lin Wood deleted a Telegram post on Monday that risked running afoul of a federal judge that he had already spent part of the day antagonizing.

U.S. District Judge Linda Parker for the Eastern District of Michigan had issued an order saying that a sanctions hearing on Monday was to be made available to the public, but not recorded or reproduced in any way.

The hearing was held to determine whether Lin Wood and others, including Sidney Powell, who pushed the myth that the 2020 election was stolen via a lawsuit, should face sanctions for heaping false allegations on the court. It was the so-called “Kraken” lawsuit that was at issue.

In the order banning any recording of the hearing, Judge Parker wrote that attorneys who violated it risked sanctions.

One hour after the hearing ended, Wood posted a video of the hearing on his Telegram channel. It included a clip of Powell’s closing arguments.

Two hours later, Wood wrote that he had deleted the message.

“I was asked by my present counsel to remove the Telegram post where I had shared another channel’s recording of Sidney Powell’s comments at the end of the hearing,” Wood wrote.

“I only hope that those who listened to the hearing remember what happened and will tell others,” he added.

The hearing featured multiple shouting matches between the “Kraken” lawyers and the judge as they doubled down on myths that the election was stolen. Wood tried to distance himself from involvement in the lawsuit, saying that he hadn’t heard of it until reading about it in the paper.

His name is on the complaint.